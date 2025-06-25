"That gave us a real indicator" - Steve Sarkisian reveals what "surprised" him while recruiting Arch Manning to Texas

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that quarterback Arch Manning will lead the offense in the 2025 season. Manning, who committed to Texas in 2023, redshirted his freshman year before serving as the backup to Quinn Ewers last season.

Since the spotlight is now on Manning, Sarkisian outlined what "surprised" him when the Longhorns were recruiting the QB.

"I got to know him (Manning) really well through the recruiting process," Sarkisian said on the "3rd & Longhorn" podcast on Tuesday (16:06). "And I always, doesn't matter if it's Arch or Anthony Hill or anybody we recruit, we really try our best to get to know the family because I think the family is the best indicator of who the young man's gonna become right in his time here.

"And if you ever been around Arch's mom, his dad, his brother, his sister, they're awesome people. Like, down-to-earth, great people. And I thought that gave us a real indicator of man. This kid's just a normal, down-to-earth kid."

Manning comes from a family of football royalty. His uncles, Eli and Payton, are multiple-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Arch's grandfather, Archie, played as a QB in the NFL for 14 seasons and earned two Pro Bowl honors.

It will be interesting to see how the young Manning develops at the collegiate level before deciding to go pro.

Arch Manning could play under Steve Sarkisian at Texas for two years as starting QB

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian (L) and QB Arch Manning (R) - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Arch Manning is in no rush to play in the NFL. He's open to playing two years as a starting quarterback at Texas before potentially going pro.

Manning is eligible to declare for the 2026 NFL draft but is eyeing the projected No.1 pick in the 2027 draft. Last season, he made 10 appearances for Texas, starting in two games. He led the Longhorns to convincing wins in both starts and finished with 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, also rushing for four TDs..

Sarkisian is likely to work with Manning for two more years, as the coach is tied to Texas through the 2031 season.

