"That was hard": DNVR analysts hail Julian Lewis' ode to Shedeur Sanders

Julian Lewis has reportedly been impressing significantly at Colorado spring practice. The quarterback flipped to Colorado from USC. Now, he's set to become one of the program's most important players in the coming years.

Ad

A couple of videos of Lewis at spring practice were released online the last couple of days, and fans have been awed at the quarterback's talent. The incoming freshman paid homage to Shedeur Sanders after one of his throws by making the “Show the Ice” celebration.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the “DNVR Buff” podcast, Lewis' performance at spring practice was discussed. Scott Procter cited how intriguing the moment he made the “Show the Ice” celebration was for him and many fans.

“Juju has been as advertised,” Procter said (Timestamp 41:56). “And we really haven't seen anything yet, you feel me? That's crazy to think about. I love how they've kind of brought him along early on.

Ad

“I just can't help but think that Kaidon has been a great teammate as well. A great leader in that room as well and obviously they're all jelling really well. I need one of those clip demos every day. That boy brought out the wrist. That was too clean. I'm not going to lie, that was hard.”

Ad

Ad

Analyst praises Julian Lewis’ incredible passing ability

One of Julian Lewis' strengths is his arm. The quarterback is already showcasing that at the spring practice, amazing his teammates, coaches and fans. On the “DNVR Buff” podcast, Ryan Koenigsberg heaps praises on Lewis.

“Julian Lewis was put on this earth to throw footballs,” Koenigsberg said (Timestamp 40:38). “That was the gift that he was given, and obviously, he has a lot more to give to the world. But that one the one he was sent down here (for).

Ad

“You get the touch of ‘I'm incredible at throwing the football.’ And he's been doing this since he was like seven years old. Just putting the football where he wants to throw it, and he just keeps going and going.”

Lewis is competing for a QB1 berth for next season with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. Whether or not he wins the battle this offseason, he is regarded the Buffaloes' quarterback of the future and may see considerable game action as a freshman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place