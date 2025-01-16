“That is insane”: Popular podcaster Joe Rogan gushes over Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love following Penn State win

Jeremiyah Love and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have enjoyed an impressive run to the 2024/25 CFP national championship game. This season, the Fighting Irish have beaten numerous top-notch programs, with their latest victim being the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Love made some top-notch players in the game. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan gushed over his highlights in Episode #2256 of the "Joe Rogan Experience" with his guest, comedian Shane Gillis, released on Tuesday.

Rogan was impressed by Love's ability to make plays despite a knee issue that has plagued him in recent games. The comedian and UFC commentator was particularly impressed by a play that saw Love leap over a Penn State defender to get some extra yardage. Rogan said,

"Oh, look at this air. That is insane. Bro, that's insane."

Here's the video of Rogan gushing over Love's plays:

Jeremiyah Love had a solid game against the Penn State Nittany Lions and contributed to his side's win over James Franklin's side. Plus, he did all of this despite being a major injury concern in the lead-up to the game.

Love ended the contest with a stat line of 11 carries, 46 rushing yards, and one touchdown. The touchdown was particularly impressive as Love broke through numerous tackles to bulldoze his way into the end zone.

Love scored a touchdown in every game he finished this season and continued that streak against the Penn State Nittany Lions. He'll now be tasked with continuing the excellence in arguably the biggest game of his football career.

Jeremiyah Love fires shot at Penn State Nittany Lions after win

As if winning the Orange Bowl and a trip to the College Football Playoff national title game wasn't enough, Jeremiyah Love had a parting shot for Penn State after the game.

"We went out and played like the dogs that we are. We ain’t no little dogs, we’re big dogs," Love said. "They was the little dogs today. Little cats. Whatever you want to call them."

Love and Notre Dame are now set to face Ohio State for the national championship on Monday. The outspoken Love said before the Ohio State-Texas game that he wanted to play the better team, which according to him, was the Buckeyes. And he has his wish.

