"That is wild": When Cam Newton reflected on one key moment in the game that set the stage for Heisman winner's legendary performance

The Iron Bowl rivalry between Auburn and Alabama remains one of the fiercest rivalries in college football. Former quarterback Cam Newton was the face of one of the most thrilling games in Iron Bowl history, which took place in Tuscaloosa.

It was the 2010 Iron Bowl game, where Newton's Auburn won 28-27 in comeback fashion after being down 24-0 at one point in the game.

Years later, Newton reflected on that unforgettable game during his "4th & 1" podcast in Apr. 2024.

"I've been a part of a lot of rivalry games, but this one by far takes the cake," Newton said.

Having played for Florida before transferring to Auburn, Newton thought he knew what rivalry games were all about until he entered the field of the 2010 Iron Bowl game.

"I thought I knew what a rivalry game was until I played in the Iron Bowl. It was so much passion, so much riding on this game. It was a lot. It was so much that I didn’t even know if I was prepared for it," Newton added.

One of the most defining moments of the game, Newton explained, came from a play that often goes overlooked, the fumble by Alabama running back Mark Ingram. Auburn's Antoine Carter, nicknamed "Hot Boy," chased down to prevent a touchdown.

"They were about to go up 28-0. That’s tough," Newton said. "We had opportunities to potentially score 28 points, but man, that is wild—to see a ball roll for 20 yards, damn near, and not roll out of bounds."

Cam Newton string momentum for "Camback" following that iconic play from Antonie Carter

That pivotal moment helped shift momentum in Auburn’s favor, setting the stage for Cam Newton's legendary performance in what became known as the "Camback."

Newton threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground, leading Auburn to an improbable 28-27 comeback victory that kept their national championship dreams alive.

"When you talk about real key moments in a game, that was one for sure," Newton said.

Auburn went on to win the SEC Championship and later defeated Oregon in the BCS National Championship.

Meanwhile, Cam Newton was named the Heisman winner of that season.

