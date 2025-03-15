"That is just flying off off his hands": Denver analyst in awe of Julian Lewis' abilities as Colorado QB throws without broken hand

Julian Lewis is one of the two players in contention for the starting quarterback role of the Colorado Buffaloes. This week, the training camp started, and Lewis has been seen showing off his throwing ability.

Ad

Footage of Lewis' throwing has been spoken about by the "DNVR Buffs" podcast. During the most recent edition of said podcast, one of the hosts, Ryan Koenigsberg, said:

"The way that thing (the ball) is popping out of Julian Lewis' hand. It's brilliant. If you remember, the last couple of times that we have seen Lewis, he has had a broken hand ... seeing these first couple days of practice and the way that is just flying off off his hands is really exciting." (23:00)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Julian Lewis has had the broken throwing hand since last year. He reportedly broke the hand before his high school's (Carrollton) State championship game. Lewis would still play in this game and his team would lose.

However, despite his broken hand, Lewis continued throwing the ball. He was seen throwing before the Alamo Bowl (alongside other Buffaloes quarterbacks) with his left hand.

Julian Lewis on his goals for the season

Despite being a highly ranked prospect and someone who was given the keys to the Buffaloes program, it is unknown when (and if) Lewis is going to be throwing a ball for the team.

Ad

On Tuesday, during a press conference, Lewis spoke about his goals for the season.

"Honestly, just to grow and get stronger and learn the offense. Of course, everybody thinks it's a quarterback battle and stuff like that, but we got such great quarterbacks in the room and great personalities. I love being around the guys every day and happy to be here."

Ad

Lewis gave a diplomatic answer and showed that his main intention during his time with the Buffaloes (at least in the short term) is to adapt to college football and the Buffaloes program. He also downplayed any potential quarterback battle between himself and transfer QB Kaidon Salter.

This is a battle that many are saying Lewis is going to lose, solely due to Salter having a lot more experience. This will only delay the appearance of Lewis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place