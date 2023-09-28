"That just gets him more prepared" - Eli Manning has honest advice for nephew Arch Manning being on the sidelines as a freshman 

The Manning family has given the football world three top-quality quarterbacks: Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, and Eli Manning. Now it's time for Arch Manning to shine.

Arch is currently with the Texas Longhorns but hasn't featured for them in his freshman season yet.

Being a member of Manning clan gets him the fame but he has yet to prove anything on the field.

Many fans are excited to see him play and are frustrated that it hasn't happened yet. But Arch's uncle Eli doesn't think it is a bad thing at all.

What does the two time Super Bowl champion think about his nephew's situation in Texas? Will the absence affect him as a player?

Eli Manning is all for Arch Manning having the time to learn

The Manning brothers often get asked about the freshman Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. And in a recent interview, Eli said that his nephew being on the sidelines will learn a lot more and be prepared for whenever the chance comes.

"He's going to learn a ton this season, whether he's redshirting or kind of sitting and watching and learning. And hopefully, I think that just gets him more prepared, so when he does get into games just by going through the practices, he's gotten used to the speed of college football and learning the playbook," Manning told Jason Fitz of Yahoo Sports.

Arch is still a freshman and has a lot of time ahead of him in his college football career. The Longhorns are flying this season and are unbeaten in the first four games.

Quinn Ewers looks unstoppable at QB and is gearing up to go against the Kansas Jayhawks. Also, Arch won't be the only Manning who rode the bench his first few years in college.

Eli Manning knows a thing or two about riding the bench

Arch Manning could learn a thing or two about being on the sidelines from his uncle Eli.

Before winning two Super Bowl trophies in the NFL, Eli did not get a chance to see the field in his first two years at Ole Miss. But he thinks that is what made him into a better quarterback going forward.

"I know for me in college, I redshirted one year, then sat a year, then played the next three. And I think that was the best thing for me," Eli told Fitz.

So Arch Manning just has to wait for his moment to arrive. And when it does come, he will have to grab it with both hands and never let it go. Just like his uncle did and earned himself a name in the greats of football.