“That won't last long”: CFB fans react as Pete Carroll plans to continue teaching at USC despite Raiders head coaching duties

Legendary NFL coach Pete Carroll was announced as the new coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday. This will be Carroll's first coaching role since he left the Seattle Seahawks after the 2023 season.

This will not be the only job that Carroll plans to take up. Currently, he teaches a class at USC. On Friday, USC beat writer for the LA Times, Ryan Kartje, reported that Carroll intends to keep teaching the class along with his coaching duties.

"Pete Carroll will continue co-teaching his class at USC, Game is Life, despite being hired as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the university tells @latimes. The plan was always for Carroll to teach the class alongside Varun Soni, USC’s Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life. No details on how that will work while Carroll is coaching an NFL team"

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here is how fans reacted to Pete Carroll's plans:

"That won't last long. Head coaches don't have second jobs." This fan said

These fans have wondered when Caroll's teaching job begins:

"Is that just for the Spring semester, or during the season in the fall as well?" This fan said

"Assume it’s just for the rest of this semester lol. He’s not gonna do it next year" Another fan said

These fans have praised Pete Carroll for wanting to coach and teach his class:

"Lol.. man, only Pete would do that!! He's the fucking man!! ✌️" This fan said

"Pete Carroll can do it all 💀" Another fan said

Expand Tweet

Could Pete Carroll bring Russell Wilson to Vegas?

The arrival of Pete Carroll at the Raiders comes during a time of change for the team, with Caroll set to execute his vision for the team. One of the areas that needs improvement is at the quarterback position.

For most of the 2024 season, the Raiders were in the race for the number one pick, giving them a strong chance of picking either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward to replace Aidan O'Connell. However, Vegas ended up playing themselves out of this opportunity, and may now look to bring in a more experienced quarterback via trade.

The Athletic's Jeff Howe believes that Carroll would want to bring in a player he has worked with before.

“With Pete Carroll taking over the Raiders, one name I’ve heard to watch at QB: Russell Wilson. They’ve mended fences, per source, and Wilson could be a stopgap while the Raiders develop a long-term answer.”

Russell Wilson was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 when Carroll was the team's coach. During their 10 seasons together, Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII (against the Denver Broncos) and came close in the following edition against the New England Patriots. If only he had handed the ball to Marshawn Lynch on the one-yard line! Nevertheless, Wilson is generally seen as one of the game's modern greats for his dual-threat abilities.

A reunion between the two would provide a "bridge" for the position as they develop Aidan O'Connell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.