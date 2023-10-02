"That looked bad" - CFB fans react to Bru McCoy's surgery news after Tennessee WR suffered an ankle dislocation in Week 5

Tennessee Volunteers' star wide receiver, Bru McCoy's suffered a horrific ankle injury during the clash against South Carolina. Fans witnessed the unfortunate incident and were quick to express utter shock on social media.

"That looked bad," echoed the sentiments of many who saw McCoy fall in agony. The aftermath has only intensified concerns in the CFB community. Let’s have a look at some of the fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 41-20 victory, though sweet for the Volunteers, was overshadowed by the haunting sight of McCoy. The brave youngster was carted off the field after a 17-yard reception ended in his injury. McCoy was immediately taken to the local hospital for preliminary treatment.

Expand Tweet

Tennessee Volunteers' Statement on Bru McCoy's Surgery

The Tennessee Volunteers confirmed through a statement that Bru McCoy's surgery was successful. The statement read as follows:

"Bru McCoy underwent successful surgery this morning after suffering a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle on Saturday night. Bru and his family appreciate all of your prayers and support since last night and in the days ahead."

"Bru has displayed unwavering toughness, character and leadership as a Vol on and off the field, and he now begins the road to recovery, determined to make this just a minor setback on his football journey."

McCoy had contributed two catches and 21 yards before the gruesome injury. He is currently second on the leading receivers list for the Volunteers. Overall, McCoy has registered 217 total yards while catching 17 passes. He averages almost 12.8 yards per catch.

The incident left Tennessee coach Josh Heupel visibly shaken. Here is what he had to say:

"I hate what happened to Bru. We will have more of an update tomorrow or Monday. Everybody saw it was a lower-body injury that didn't look good. There is nobody better than him."

CFB enthusiasts are happy with the news of Bru McCoy's surgery. However, there's an air of uncertainty surrounding the star receiver's participation for the rest of the season. Such injuries often leave a dent in the capabilities of players, with many unable to hit their peak when they return. The collective hope is that McCoy's resilience will turn this setback into a minor chapter of his promising career.