"That mystery side is still there" - Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy has one concern about his QB Zane Flores

Ahead of the 2025 season, one of the biggest questions that Oklahoma State still has to answer is who will be its starting quarterback. After a 3-9 campaign, including 0-9 in Big 12 play, the team is looking to start between Zane Flores and TCU transfer Hauss Hejny.

Mike Gundy was at the Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, discussing an area of concern regarding Flores despite him doing well in the spring. ESPN journalist Max Olson relayed the Cowboys coach's words on X.

"He's had a really good offseason, he did well in the spring," Gundy said. "We think he's gonna be a really good player. But he hasn’t played any games, so that mystery side is still there."

After redshirting the 2023 season, Flores sat out in 2024 due to an injury.

He is from Gretna High School in Nebraska and was the first freshman to start at quarterback for the Dragons. He helped his team to a state championship in 2021 and threw for 2,885 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior. In his senior year, he threw for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 274 yards and 10 scores.

During Oklahoma State's spring game, the sophomore went 8 of 15 for 60 yards during a two-minute drill near the end of the game.

Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy on how transfer portal has changed recruiting

Oklahoma State lost two quarterbacks, Garret Rangel and Maealiuaki Smith, to the portal this offseason, who both had game experience. Cowboys coach Mike Gundy explained how the transfer portal has changed how teams recruit quarterbacks.

“Most coaches would agree that if you can keep two guys on your roster that have some sort of experience that you feel like can go in and compete in a game, that you’ll be fortunate,” Gundy said on Wednesday. “I don’t know that anybody will be able to carry three now because of the availability of quarterbacks to transfer.

"It is the one position that there is reason for transferring because obviously, you only play one in a game.”

With quarterbacks coming and going more often, Gundy said Oklahoma State has to be flexible.

“Wherever you find the quarterback that you think can be the most productive, provide leadership and the team will rally around him and give you the best chance to win, then coach (Doug) Meacham and his staff have to find a way to build our offense around that player,” Gundy said.

“As we move forward, I don’t know that we’ll have the luxury to recruit a prototype quarterback to fit our system, more so than a quarterback that can play well enough and we’ll design the system around him.”

The Cowboys will open their season on Aug. 28 against the UT Martin Skyhawks at home.

