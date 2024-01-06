"That Naysayer built the arc": High school recruit Noah Knigga's West Virginia visit announcement draws hilarious reaction from Robert Griffin III

Class of 2025 linebacker Noah Knigga announced on Friday that he will visit West Virginia on Jan. 14 as he considers his commitment decision. The Mountaineers are one of the options for the player, with the high school prospect also scheduled to visit Miami (OH) on Jan. 21.

The Indiana prospect has caught a lot of attention for his unique name, which many believe will cause a lot of controversy when he eventually enters the college football world. The sound of his last name is undoubtedly an unlikely one for a white player, and this will be announcers’ nightmare in the future.

Following the announcement of his planned visit to West Virginia, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III gave a hilarious reply on the social media platform. He wrote a sentence that referred to the linebacker’s reported middle name, “Naysayer,” with a biblical reference to his first name.

“That Naysayer built the arc,” Robert Griffin wrote on X.

How many offers has Noah Knigga received?

Noah Knigga has received offers from three programs and is expected to get more in the next few months. The Class of 2025 linebacker is currently rated four-star by 247Sports and exhibits a lot of potential that programs will admire.

West Virginia appears to be the top offer for Knigga at the moment. The Mountaineers are the only Power Five team that has shown interest in the linebacker, but he is expected to garner more pull when the Class of 2024 finally completes its enrollment.

The linebacker has also received an offer from Miami (OH), James Madison, Bowling Green, Ball State and Indiana State. More college football programs are expected to express their interest in the prospect from Lawrenceburg, Indiana, considering his evident improvement.

Noah Knigga secured a spot on the Indiana Preps 2023 All-State Top 22 – Underclass team. The linebacker achieved this feat despite facing a period on the sideline during the season. This continues to show how much of a brilliant prospect he is becoming. He recorded 51 total tackles and 11 for loss in just six games.