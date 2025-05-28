“That was never easy”: Ex-Alabama star JC Latham shares challenges of developing under Nick Saban’s strict workouts

JC Latham was one of Nick Saban's trusted lieutenants during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The offensive tackle had three fruitful seasons with the college football powerhouse before the Tennessee Titans drafted him in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Ad

On Wednesday's edition of the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast, Latham spoke about Saban's strict workouts.

"I remember the first time we had our workouts, the dynamic portion we were going for 30 minutes straight," Latham said (Timestamp: 9:14). "It was literally an hour-long workout with I think it was like a 30-second break in the middle of it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Even during the break, you were supposed to grab your water and keep working. You can't stop and put your hands on your knees."

Ad

Trending

Ad

He added,

"You're doing this four times a week, lifting as well, it was like going through all of that and then you transition to the spring. Then you go into the spring bowl. That was never easy because, like in spring, they break it up into four groups.

"Most of the time all the groups got enough for your groups but O-line we only had like 13 guys but Saban wasn't like, 'We got to break it down because O-line doesn't have a lot.' So the starters will get two backups and the third string will get two backups. So we were doing 30 reps in a row."

Ad

Saban's training regime seemed to work wonders for Latham as the Titans selected him with the seventh pick. His draft was a few months after he earned first-team All-SEC honors in his junior season at Bama.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How has JC Latham performed since Alabama?

JC Latham was a right tackle for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but it became obvious he'd be occupying a different role for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans promptly moved Latham to left tackle, and he started every game for the franchise in the 2024 season.

Latham achieved the unique feat of playing every offensive snap as a rookie, and he contributed by amassing three fumble recoveries in Year 1. His efforts helped the Titans be competitive in some games that might have ended as blowouts if not for some standout moments.

Latham figures to improve in his sophomore campaign thanks to his versatility, physicality, and penchant for bringing elite power to the Gridiron. He could be a franchise-building block alongside new quarterback Cam Ward and a few other talented 2025 draft picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.