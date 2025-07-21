"That play was crazy": Jeremiyah Love recounts historic 98-yard TD run in playoff game against Indiana Hoosiers

Jeremiyah Love is heading into 2025 as one of the top running backs in the country. He played a pivotal role in Notre Dame's push for the national championship last season that ended in heartbreak against Ohio State in the title game.

Even though the Fighting Irish couldn't win it all, one play that stood out and got etched in the record books was the touchdown scored by Love in the College Football Playoff game against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The first touchdown of the extended 12-team CFP became a new record for the longest ever TD run and the first one for Notre Dame in the program's history. Despite such an achievement, Love wants to remain humble.

The 20-year running back for Notre Dame was speaking with the College Football Live panelists on Saturday, where he shared his thoughts on what was going on behind the scenes when he scored the touchdown.

Quarterback Riley Leonard trusted his tailback to score the initial points for Notre Dame and handed it over to him on the first play of their second offensive progression.

“So that play was crazy,” Love said during the interview on Saturday. “Once I saw the hole, I saw just daylight break out, got down the sideline, just going and going and going and at some point, I started looking up at the scoreboard or at the little jumbo trying to make sure nobody behind me got a little bit too close. Man, that whole play, I just stay. I'm tired, you know.

"I'm not feeling good. I hoped nobody had me down so I took it slow. And once I scored a touchdown, I was like, man, we're here. It was a great play, a beautiful play. And it was a lot going through my mind.”

Jeremiyah Love will build his NFL draft stock in 2025

Heading into his junior season, the star running back will be eligible to enroll for the 2026 NFL draft unless he decides to return for one more year. Coach Marcus Freeman will be going in with a tough resolve to lift the golden trophy this upcoming season and Love will be playing a pivotal role in this pursuit.

If the team can punch one more championship game ticket, Love & Co. will try to rectify past season’s mistakes where they failed to create turnovers in the second half. This gave Ohio State an easy run to finish the game and seal a dominating victory.

