"That is poverty for an elite QB": CFB fans lose their minds over Tommy Castellanos' NIL pay as FSU QB in 2025

College football fans are stunned by what Florida State is paying transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos in NIL money.

After the Seminoles' horrible season last year, FSU went and added Castellanos in the transfer portal from Boston College. According to college football insider Pete Nakos of On3, reported that Castellanos is set to earn over $800,000 this season.

On3 NIL @On3NIL NEW: Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos is expected to make $800,000+ this season, @PeteNakos_ reports💵 Read: https://t.co/B7YY2cRPxL

After Nakos' report, college football fans were stunned by the news and couldn't believe FSU is paying him that much.

Matt @DeadMattBounce @On3NIL @PeteNakos_ @Warchant @MichaelWarchant @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ All that money just to lose to Bama the first game of the season

"4-8 has never been so expensive," a fan wrote.

"It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em," a fan added.

However, given that other quarterbacks are getting millions of dollars, they believe Castellanos isn't getting all that much from FSU.

Game of Noles @gameofnoles @On3NIL @PeteNakos_ @Warchant @MichaelWarchant @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ Well worth it, the question is how much are we going to have to pay him for a second year?

"Das it?!," a fan wrote.

"That’s it. That is poverty for an elite QB," a fan added.

However, the majority of college football fans don't believe Castellanos will have success at FSU.

MC @MikeC1018 @On3NIL @PeteNakos_ @Warchant @MichaelWarchant @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ For a player that quit on the team wow FSU was really desperate

"That’s a lot of money to for the 4th best QB in Florida," a fan wrote.

"They’re just throwing money at anyone now," a fan added.

Castellanos went 189-for-330 for 2,248 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 194 yards on 93 carries and 1 touchdown.

Tommy Castellanos is confident in his first year at FSU

Tommy Castellanos is entering his first season at Florida State

Castellanos transferred to the Seminoles and will be their starting QB. Heading into Week 1, he took aim at Alabama, saying he doesn't see them stopping him, and he stands by those comments.

“We stand on what I said,” Castellanos said at ACC media day, via Yahoo. “But there’s no disrespect between that team or anything like that. It’s just the confidence that I have in my teammates and the way we’ve been preparing and putting this preparation together this offseason. I just feel confident in the guys and the work that we’ve been putting in.”

Castellanos will need to be on his A-game for Florida State to beat Alabama in Week 1.

The Florida State Seminoles are 12.5-point home underdogs to Alabama in Week 1.

