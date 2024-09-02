"That was really cool for the guys": Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer reveals receiving call from Nick Saban ahead of Week 1 showdown

Kalen DeBoer led Alabama to a dominant 63-0 win over Western Kentucky in his first game in charge of the program. The former Washington coach replaced Nick Saban in January, following the surprising retirement of the coach, marking the end of his successful era in Tuscaloosa.

Despite his exit from the program, Saban made his presence felt on Saturday. Kalen DeBoer disclosed the former coach reached out before the season opener with a call of encouragement and support, underscoring that his influence continues to resonate powerfully in the team.

“We talked actually before the game. He gave me a call on Thursday, and that was really cool for the guys. He wanted me to pass along that he’s thinking about them and wishing them the best and gonna be rooting for them,” Kalen DeBoer said on Monday per Alabama Crimson Tide on SI.

“You can just tell how much he cares about not just the program but the individuals within it. So wanted to make sure I passed that along because I think that was important for them to here, important from both ends.”

Kalen DeBoer speaks on Alabama honoring Nick Saban

Following his giant impact on the program for 17 seasons, Nick Saban will receive a special honor from Alabama next weekend. The former coach will have the field at the Bryant-Denny Stadium named after him on Sept. 7 when the Crimson Tide host South Florida in Week 2.

Without a doubt, it's going to be a history day in Tuscaloosa with a lot of fanfare. All the players who played for the Crimson Tide under Saban have been invited by the university to join the ceremony. Kalen DeBoer gave his view on the upcoming event on Monday.

“It’s gonna be an awesome night, having the field named in honor of Coach. That’s really, really something special,” DeBoer said regarding the honor to be conferred on Saban, per Alabama Crimson Tide on SI.

“It’s one of those things where you’re gonna play in it and you know what’s happening but being a part of the ceremony is something the team really can’t do. We’re in the middle of probably pregame meal and some of that type of prep work."

Saban led the program to six national championships and nine SEC titles during his reign and Kalen DeBoer is also aiming to make an indelible impact in Tuscaloosa.

DeBoer's era at Alabama has started on a brilliant note and the coach will hope to keep the momentum for the rest of the season. The team has a couple of tough games to play this season as it seeks to return to the expanded College Football Playoff this season.

