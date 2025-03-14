"That's absolutely filthy": JD PicKell reports Florida has a breakout star in spring practice amid DJ Lagway's absence

Florida's new and exciting wide receiver, J.Michael Sturdivant, a four-star transfer from UCLA who joined the Gators in December, has been impressive during spring practice. According to 247Sports, he is considered the 27th best wide receiver in the portal.

Speaking about Sturdivant on Thursday, college football analyst JD PicKell had this to say during On3's Spring Practice Intel's Report (12:00 timestamp):

"Very sneaky addition for them was a one J.Michael Sturdivant—big-bodied wide receiver from UCLA. Basically was a top-100 transfer portal guy when he jumped in there. Worth noting, Florida beat out Georgia to land his services. This is a dude that's right around 6-3, is now bulked up to 218, and when you track the practice miles per hour these guys are putting in, clocked in at 23 miles per hour.

"So if you believe in the practice report, which we do in this show, even if he's not touching that during a game, to have that in the tank for a dude that size. That's filthy; that's absolutely filthy."

Last season with the Bruins, the now-Florida playmaker recorded 315 receiving yards, with two touchdown catches in 22 receptions. He averaged 14.3 yards per catch. This wasn't near his best season, as in 2022, he posted 755 yards with seven touchdowns in 65 receptions for the California Golden Bears. In his first season at UCLA, he posted 597 receiving yards, with four TDs in 36 catches.

Will DJ Lagway participate in Florida's spring practice?

Last week, spring practice started for Florida, and quarterback DJ Lagway was nowhere to be seen. Everyone was understandably puzzled, and Gators coach Billy Napier's update didn't help much.

“I think our intentions here are to be very smart,” Napier told a local reporter, in a quote that was reported last Thursday afternoon by 247Sports. “He’ll be limited in throwing activities, but he’ll participate in all practices otherwise.”

However, not everyone is sure that Lagway will be present in spring practice. On3's Pete Nakos raised the possibility of the quarterback not being able to take part in spring practice at all. At the moment, the quarterback remains unaccounted for.

