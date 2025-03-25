"That's always been my destiny": Cam Ward opens up on his childhood dream after terrific Miami Pro Day

Cam Ward was the highlight of the 2025 Miami Pro Day, which was held on Monday. As expected, the quarterback showcased his raw arm strength and pocket presence. His showdown was filled with deep throws, backhand throws, and trick plays from his Miami career that he believes can be translated to the NFL.

Ad

Overall, he caught the attention of almost all 90 executives from different teams present at the event. He also solidified his contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

After his showdown, he had a sit-down interview with former Titans GM Ran Carthon about his expectations and future in the NFL. Asked if playing football was something he had always wanted, 22-year-old Cam responded that his childhood dream was to play in the pro league, be it the NFL, NBA or MLB. [Timestamp - 4:20]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

“We almost got everything we wanted. We ain't there yet, but I've been dreaming about this since,” Ward said on the interview.

“You know, I was a kid, whether it's NFL, MLB or NBA, I want to go pro or something. That's always been my destiny. So I was just telling that we almost there, keep working, and they know the long run is gonna pay off,” he added.

Ad

On Monday's showdown, the quarterback recorded 25 straight completions and made 54 out of 62 attempts. His accuracy and pocket presence were on full display. Almost all the deep balls he launched perfectly landed in the receivers's hands.

Cam Ward gets real about his transition from college to NFL

Cam Ward is unfazed about the challenges ahead. He trusts his process and thinks he can get accustomed to the speed and pace of the league within a few days.

Ad

Miami QB Cam Ward is - Source: Imagn

When Carthon asked whether the Miami quarterback was nervous about his future, he said:

Ad

“I haven't really thought about it. I probably still have to get into it first actually being a quarterback, but on film, it was the same as college, besides the D line was obviously better...." Ward said.

“Every team playing gets the highest paid defensive lineman. So you know, the game could speed up a little bit. But just from a back end standpoint, a lot of guys want to put the safety high 25 yards down the field and leave the middle field wide open…... So I just think, you know, the arm strength, the confidence that I bring in, along with you know, me getting my receivers better I just think I'll be able to put the ball where I want,” he added. [Timestamp - 11:02]

Looking at the current NFL draft order, Ward could be the Tennessee Titans's potential No. 1 overall pick. If Brian Callahan and the team pass on him, he could potentially make Cleveland his new home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback