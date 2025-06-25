"That’s the most awkward thing for him" - Arch Manning's mother highlights Texas star's struggle with popularity

Arch Manning's mother, Ellen Manning, shared insight into the personal life of her son. Arch is set to enter the 2025 season as the new starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman shared his exclusive interview with Ellen and her husband, Cooper Manning, about how Arch is handling his popularity.

"He struggles with that right now," Ellen said on Wednesday. "Especially when he's in Austin, he feels like he can't go because everybody wants to take a picture. He said it's not even the ones that are coming up and saying, 'Hey, can I get a picture?' He's always been very gracious about that."

She noted that he learned from his grandfather, Archie Manning, about the importance of taking time to take pictures with fans. However, Ellen revealed that the quarterback struggles with being filmed.

"It's the people who are filming him across the quad when he walks to class," Ellen said. "That's the most awkward thing for him. He calls me: 'Mom, will you just talk to me while I'm walking to class because this is so awkward. I don't know whether to wave and smile.'"

Cooper added that he believes his son's decision to play for Texas has helped him become more independent.

"When you don't have someone nagging you, who you know is gonna bail you out," Cooper said. "All of a sudden, you grow up."

How Arch Manning's popularity rose during the 2024 season

Arch Manning has gained popularity after the 2024 season, playing as the backup quarterback behind Quinn Ewers. He recorded 61 completions for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. Fans and analysts praised his potential to become a starter for Texas when he had opportunities to play.

One of his best performances was in the Longhorns' 56-7 win against the UTSA Roadrunners on Sept. 14. Manning completed 9 of 12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, analysts like Shannon Sharpe were unimpressed with Ewers and his failure to elevate his teammates.

Texas suffered a 28-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10. Ewers completed 23 of 39 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns.

Manning earned the starting role after he decided not to return for his senior year to enter the 2025 NFL draft. Longhorns fans are optimistic that Manning is the quarterback the team needs to win its first national championship since 2005.

