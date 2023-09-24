"That’s so ballsy" "Colorado outclassed" - Fans react as Oregon fakes punt at their own 17 led by 300-pounder Casey Rogers

Oregon made one of the craziest and most risky plays so far this season in the first half of their Week 4 game against Deion Sanders-led Colorado. It was a fake punt in their own 17 and it involved 305-pound defensive tackle Roger Casey.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Buffaloes. However, they managed to generate some momentum during their drive right after Oregon's second touchdown. When their progress eventually came to a halt, Sanders made the decision to punt from the Ducks' 38-yard line.

It seemed like the right call initially as the Buffaloes' defense made a stand and forced a fourth-and-4 situation. In response, Dan Lanning, the Ducks' coach, sent out his own punt team from their own 17-yard line. And then, something highly unexpected by many unfolded.

Rather than executing a traditional punt, Lanning opted for a fake punt play. In an unexpected move, the ball was snapped to Casey Rogers, a 6'5", 305-pound defensive lineman. Rogers seized the opportunity, finding an open lane and impressively ran for 18 yards, securing a crucial first down for the Ducks.

College football fans couldn’t help but react to the fantastic play. Let’s take a look at some of the fans' reactions on Twitter.

Who is Oregon defensive tackle Casey Rogers?

Casey Rogers is a senior defensive lineman for Oregon, who has been impressive for the team since he transferred to the program in 2022. Before arriving at Eugene, he played two seasons at Nebraska, appearing in 19 games.

In his debut season with the Ducks, Casey Rogers made a significant impact on the field. He appeared in all 13 games and started in 12 of them. Over the course of the season, he accumulated a career-high 34 total tackles, with 15 of them being solo tackles.

Rogers also notched 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and managed to recover a fumble. Impressively, he recorded at least one tackle in every single game and delivered nine multi-tackle performances throughout the season, showing a significant presence on the defensive line.

He has already started the 2023 season on a brilliant note, playing all four games so far, including against Colorado. The fake punt highlights some of his superb contributions to the team this season. Without a doubt, Casey Rogers is one of the crucial players in the Oregon team this season.