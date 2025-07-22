  • home icon
"That's a big mf": Alabama fans overjoyed as elite 6'5 225 pound QB commits to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama over BYU

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Jul 22, 2025 19:14 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Alabama at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn

The Alabama Crimson Tide have gained another key player for their 2026 class. On Tuesday, 6'5 QB prospect Tayden Kaawa announced his commitment to the program.

Kaawa is a four-star rated prospect from Hawaii, but plays football in Utah, who could be the next top quarterback coached by Kalen DeBoer.

"BREAKING: Four-Star QB Tayden Kaawa has committed to Alabama. The 6’5 225 QB from Molokai, HI, chose the Crimson Tide over BYU."
Fans reacted to this commitment on social media by sharing their opinion.

Some were happy that DeBoer managed to get Kaawa.

"That's a big mf," said one fan.
"Kalen DeBoer gets who he wants," said another fan.
"Great decision young man!" said a third fan.

Meanwhile, some compared Kaawa to former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was the last Hawaiian to play the position for the school.

"WE HAVE ANOTHER PINEAPPLE SLINGER," said this fan.
Some fans believed that Kaawa would not perform well during his time with Alabama.

"Just think, in a few years some NFL team is going to waste a 1st round draft pick on him," said this fan.
"Get ready to lose to TN young man," said another fan.
"Why? Name one good QB they’ve had in the past 20 years… they can’t develop," said a third fan
Finally, a set of fans noted that Alabama fought off BYU for Kaawa.

"Crimson tide over BYU 🤣 REAL game changer right here," said a fan.
"Bama fighting byu for commits," said another.
"Mormons lockered again," said a third fan.

Can Tayden Kaawa help Alabama at QB?

Tayden Kaawa is a four-star quarterback from Utah. 247Sports ranks him as the 26th best QB in the 2026 class. He plays high school football at Orem High School. During his junior year, Kaawa threw for 2,890 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Interestingly, Kaawa is not the first quarterback that Kalen DeBoer has signed for the 2026 class. He joins Jett Thomalia in a quarterback group that could quickly become important to the long-term success of the program.

Coming into the 2025 season, Alabama has the choice of three inexperienced quarterbacks to take over from Jalen Milroe, with Ty Simpson being the favorite. This is a quarterback room where no mistakes can be made, and these players will essentially be playing for their futures at the program.

The arrival of Kaawa in 2026 could come during a QB succession crisis in Tuscaloosa, especially if all three quarterbacks fail to meet expectations. \

Kaawa would be viewed as another option at quarterback, and if he has a successful senior year in high school, his chances of seeing early playing time with the Crimson Tide could be higher than expected.

