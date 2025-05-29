"That's been his biggest downfall" - CFB analyst highlights Lincoln Riley's major flaw holding him back 4 years after arriving at USC

David Pollack shares what he believes is USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley's major flaw that could affect the team's success. The coach is set to enter his fourth year with the Trojans under his 10-year deal. On May 12, the college football analyst discussed why he isn't positive about USC flourishing with Riley for the 2025 season.

Pollack graded his positivity for the coach a 6.5 out of 10 due to the Trojans' defensive issues. The analyst feels Riley's inability to form a good defense is what is holding USC back from competing against the best in the Big Ten.

"He still never figured out how to put an offense together with a defense, and that's been his biggest downfall is being able to construct," Pollack said (Timestamp: 39:03). "Listen, he's not alone. Kirby Smart had to learn to get on offense. Nick Saban had to develop an offense and evolve, you know, offensively."

Pollack pointed out that some coaches thrive in one area of football but struggle in others. However, they may hire someone to help compensate for their flaw. The analyst noted how Georgia Bulldogs' former offensive coordinator Todd Monken helped Smart, which led to the team winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

"A lot of times, you have one component you're really good at, and the other side has to catch up and keep up, or it's not your strength or your specialty,. And then you find that guy that brings you along that comes besides you, and then all of a sudden Todd Monken for Kirby that takes you over to the next level," Pollack said (Timestamp: 39:22).

Riley has D'Anton Lynn as the Trojans' defensive coordinator for the second year this upcoming season. Lynn was hired after serving as the defensive coordinator for the UCLA Bruins in 2023.

How did the USC Trojans' offense and defense perform last season?

The Trojans finished last season with a 7-6 record, qualifying for a bowl game. Riley's offense played a key role in their success, placing fourth in total yards in the Big Ten (5,684). However, they underperformed on defense, ranking as the third-worst team in total yards allowed in their conference (4,902).

On Dec. 27, 2024, Riley ended his third year with USC in the team's 35-31 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Trojans allowed 443 total yards from their opponent's offense.

Riley will look to Lynn to help improve the Trojans' defense from last year, making it as good as their offense. They will kick off the season against the Missouri State Bears on Aug. 30.

