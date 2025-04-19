"That's a Buckeye": CFB fans make wild predictions for Syracuse standout as Fran Brown misses another star

Fans have reacted to Maraad Watson's decision to leave the Syracuse Orange after one year. The defensive lineman has entered the spring transfer portal, seeking a new team for the 2025 season. On Saturday, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on X that several teams, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, are in the mix to acquire him.

"NEWS: Four schools are heavily in the mix for Syracuse standout transfer DL Maraad Watson, a source tells @on3sports Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, & Tennessee are the schools to watch for Freshman All-American Totaled 31 tackles and 1 sack last season," Fawcett tweeted.

On3's report has led fans to wonder who has the best chance to sign Watson.

"That's a Buckeye!," one fan wrote.

"Tennessee would be funny since we play Syracuse for our season opener.," another fan replied.

"Sounds like OU better get in on this one also," a third fan posted.

"Come to Tennessee and get revenge on Syracuse game 1 (Face with tears of joy emoji)," a fan commented.

"Texas or Tennessee (Lock emoji)," a fan wrote.

"Fran has a lot of crying to do," a fan replied.

The defensive lineman played in every game last season with 11 starts. Watson helped the team finish with a 10-3 record and place fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. His best performance was in the Orange's 42-38 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Nov. 30, 2024, where he recorded six total tackles (two solo).

He played his last game with the Orange in their 52-35 win over the Washington State Cougars in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27, 2024. Watson ended the bowl game with five total tackles (three solo).

The departure of Maraad Watson is a setback for Syracuse's defense.

Syracuse loses key defensive players during the offseason

Coach Fran Brown has lost several key defensive players from the 2024 roster. Along with Maraad Watson, the team will be without stars like Justin Barron, who is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft. The linebacker led Brown's team in most tackles last year with 88 total tackles (52 solo), two sacks and one interception.

Another star that Brown has lost is Alijah Clark, who has also decided to enter the upcoming draft after his junior year. Clark was third in tackles for the Orange with 59 total tackles (36 solo) and one interception.

The Orange also has a total of seven defensive players of 18 who have joined other teams or are in the transfer portal. Brown will try to regroup and help lead the remaining members of his roster to another successful season.

