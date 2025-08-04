  • home icon
  "That's cheap": CFB fans call out Garrett Nussmeier for spending $800 on dinner for LSU's offensive linemen ahead of season opener vs. Clemson

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Aug 04, 2025 23:47 GMT
Baylor v LSU - Kinder
Garrett Nussmeier is doing everything to build the needed connection with his offensive linemen ahead of the 2025 college football season. The quarterback enters his second season as the starter for the Tigers following a successful run in the 2024 season.

Nussmeier was out on a dinner with his linemen on Sunday, where he footed the whole bill. The group was reported to have spent $800 at the restaurant, ordering a variety of dishes. The quarterback later shared a video of them at the restaurant on social media.

Being the leader of the offense, Garrett Nussmeier wants everything to be in place ahead of LSU's Week 1 game. The Tigers open the season against Clemson in a massive non-conference showdown that pits two teams with national championship ambitions against each other.

LSU has a host of top names in the offensive line room set to provide the necessary protection for Nussmeier at the backfield. These include Tyree Adams, Mubenga Paul, DJ Chester, Ory Williams and Braelin Moore. True freshmen like Carius Curne, Thomas Solomon and Tyler Miller are also expected to be part of the rotation.

While a dinner worth $800 is huge for a small group of players, a section of the fans was unimpressed with the bill. Some believe the spending should have been larger, given that he hosted offensive linemen. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Fan comments on the Instagram post via @batonrougebkm
Garrett Nussmeier explains his decision to return to LSU

Garrett Nussmeier will play his fifth season at LSU in 2025. After an impressive performance last season, the quarterback was a draftable prospect. In his appearance on ESPN’s “Marty and McGee” show on Thursday, Nussmeier explained his decision to run to Baton Rouge.

"I didn't want to watch anybody else be the guy that leads LSU to the national championship," Nussmeier said. "LSU means the world to me. I always wanted to win a national championship here. It wasn't about winning a Heisman or being the first overall pick. It was just about winning a championship, so having that opportunity, I just couldn't pass it up."

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in the 2024 season. Should he repeat such numbers in the upcoming season, he will become the program's all-time leading passer. That, along with the national championship, will be the perfect way to round up his time in Baton Rouge.

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
