"That's crazy work" "Insane": Fans fired up with Travis Hunter's incredible footwork while prepping for NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter had one of the best two-way seasons in college football history. He dominated for the Buffaloes as both a wide receiver and cornerback, with his stellar play earning him the Heisman Trophy. Now, he is projected to be a top five pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

One of the aspects that make Hunter stand out is his excellent footwork. His skills in this area allow him to be a dynamic playmaker on both the offensive and defensive sides of the field.

On Friday, a clip of him practicing his footwork was posted on X.

The short video impressed many fans on X, with several reacting to the clip positively.

"Insane! Love it," one fan wrote.

"Travis’ hips are incredible. Ability to transition is second to none. He’s an absolute freak 1 of 1," another commented.

"I hope he goes to a small market team. Somewhere quiet where he can just focus on football and be great!! New york is too in your business with media. Idk about Tennessee's media but browns are quiet but a poor franchise so idk," a fan added.

Fans continued to react to Travis Hunter's impressive footwork on X.

"He looks good and putting in real work to make an immediate impact on the team that drafts him. Thats how content is supposed to be produced-showing hard work," one fan wrote.

"He said he trys to move like Jerry Juedy. It's such a great comp for his movement. Elite footwork. Will embarrass people on the field. But the long, slender lankiness makes it look awkward and unorthodox," one fan commented.

"Footwork is so next level, his fluidity moving backwards and hip flexibility makes him a cornerback first and receiver second," one fan added.

New England Patriots are betting favorites to draft Travis Hunter

While Travis Hunter was named the best player in college football last season, he is not expected to be the first pick in April's draft. There is a chance the Tennessee Titans could pick him, but it appears far more likely he will be picked elsewhere in the top five.

Penn State edge Abdul Carter has emerged as a candidate to be selected first, as have the top two quarterbacks, Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

As a result, there has been a big debate in the media over where Hunter will land. DraftKings has the New England Patriots (+190) as the betting favorites to draft him. They own the fourth overall pick and are looking to build a team around quarterback Drake Maye.

Other franchises with odds of selecting Travis Hunter include the New York Giants (+300), the Titans (+400), the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns (+500) and the Las Vegas Raiders (+1400).

