"That's a damn failure": CFB analyst mounts pressure on Arch Manning to bring National Championship to Texas

Arch Manning spent two seasons behind Quinn Ewers before finally getting his shot to lead the Longhorns. With Ewers now headed to the NFL, Manning will step in as the starting quarterback. On Saturday's episode of That SEC Football Podcast, SEC Mike and Cousin Shane discussed how this transition might play out.

"I am as tired as everybody else to hear all the Arch hype," said SEC Mike. "I'm not saying he's going to win the Heisman or anything like that but...is there anybody that's ever had this much pressure on him or at least heading into the year I think there are, well maybe not Arch.

"He's got to deliver because the expectation is hell. If Texas goes let's say like you know 15-1 or something but they don't win the national championship, I think that's a damn failure. I mean that's a lot to be stepping into. I think they need Arch to be special to win it." (TS- 48:00 onwards)

During his time as a starter, Quinn Ewers led Steve Sarkisian’s Texas squad to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances and captured the 2023 Big 12 Championship. Manning was limited to off-the-bench appearances until Ewers left for the pros.

However, Ewers couldn't break the drought of national championship titles, as it has been two decades since Texas last won a national title, with Vince Young guiding them to victory in 2005.

Now, all eyes are on Arch Manning. On3's Ari Wasserman predicted on Monday that the Longhorns would defeat Clemson in the CFP National Championship with Arch at the helm.

Analyst praises Arch Manning for handling mounting pressure

Arch Manning was widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. By the end of his redshirt freshman season in 2024, he had recorded 939 total yards, along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Much of the hype surrounding Manning stems from his lineage. He is the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, which naturally brings high expectations.

"I think there's been a lot of pressure on Arch," SEC Mike said on Sunday. "The expectations of that name are the Manning name. The expectations are there, and I feel like there's a certain point when you just embrace it and you could tell there's a silent confidence swagger if you will.

"He's very cool calm and collective this is a guy that's that is designed to play NFL football and so going into the season with expectations of winning a national championship. I guarantee if you asked him his inside thoughts that's what he's wanting to do is win a national championship, win a Heisman, be the best football team."

Even Peyton Manning has expressed confidence in Arch’s understanding of the offense, who is now entering his third year in the system. The key question is how effectively Arch Manning can apply that knowledge under Steve Sarkisian and lead the team through the post-Quinn Ewers era.

