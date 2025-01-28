“That's going to make it even worse”: CFB analyst gives a reality check to Jim Knowles after he leaves Ryan Day & Co. to join Penn State

Less than a week after Ohio State's national title triumph, Jim Knowles left the Buckeyes coaching staff to become the defensive coordinator at Penn State. While many have questioned Knowles' move when Ohio State is at the top of college football, analyst Jake Crain gave the new Nittany Lions coaching member a reality check.

During Tuesday's episode of the "Crain & Company" podcast, Jake gave his two cents on Knowles' move.

"I don't trust Penn State to beat Ohio State or win the big one when it matters," Crain said. (1:34) "Now, even more pressure is on you. Because you go to Columbus next year, and if they [Buckeyes] hang a crooked number up on you, that's gonna make it even worse."

As per reports, Knowles left Ohio State due to some friction between a few members of the coaching staff. According to On3's J.D. PicKell, Knowles had decided to leave the Buckeyes at the end of the season, regardless of whether or not they won the national title.

During the 2024 season, Ohio State's defense allowed just 12.9 points per game and tallied 53 total sacks, and both stats were a Big Ten conference-best. Knowles ended his three-year spell with the Buckeyes with a national title.

Jim Knowles reportedly becomes highest-paid assistant coach in college football at Penn State

According to reports, Jim Knowles signed a three-year, $3.1 million contract to become Penn State's defensive coordinator. Reports claim that Knowles is now the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

Penn State coach James Franklin praised Knowles after the DC joined his staff on Monday.

"Join me in welcoming Jim Knowles back to his home in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania as the defensive coordinator of Penn State football," Franklin said in a statement. "He's a strong strategist and excellent defensive mind. He reflects the core values our culture of excellence is built upon. We look forward to having Jim and his family join us in Happy Valley."

Penn State ended the 2024 season with a 13-3 record. The Nittany Lions made it to the College Football Playoff semifinal before losing to Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame.

With Knowles as Penn State's new defensive coordinator, the Nittany Lions will aim to push for the national title next season.

