"That's going on my wall": Jon Gruden elated by Ryan Day & Will Howard's surprise natty package for him 

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes had a successful 2024 campaign. Despite their fourth-straight loss to mega rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes managed to emerge as the national champions by beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP final. This was Day's first natty since taking over as the head coach back in 2019.

Ryan Day and his team decided to send a surprise package to one of their biggest supporters, former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. On Wednesday, he shared a post on social media showing off his excitement about the package he received from the Buckeyes. Gruden shed light on the Buckeyes' history and some notable players from the program while unpacking the gift.

Gruden received an assortment of goodies from Day and the Buckeyes. It included a pair of shoes, a golf ball, hoodies and a signed jersey from quarterback Will Howard. When Gruden opened the handwritten note from the Buckeyes, he was elated.

"Look at this personal letter," Gruden said. "'Coach Gruden, thanks for taking care of Will [Howard], he loved the experience if you ever need anything. Go Bucks'. That's going on my wall. Thank you Coach Day. You gave me all I need. Thank you."

(from 5:45 mark onwards)

Quarterback Will Howard joined the Buckeyes for his final collegiate campaign last season. Before that, he played four years for the Kansas State Wildcats. Howard decided to declare for this year's NFL draft. Experts and analysts project him as a late Day 2 to early Day 3 pick in this draft.

Jon Gruden shares words of wisdom with Ryan Day's quarterback ahead of the draft

Howard made an appearance on Jon Gruden's show days before his NFL draft. During their interaction, the former NFL head coach gave the quarterback a reality check about playing in the league.

Gruden talked about the challenges that Howard will face after parting ways with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. He also imparted some wisdom on the quarterback about never losing his passion for the game to become successful in the NFL.

"You love football, don't you? Make a note of that will you?" Gruden said. "You love it...You know what's going to happen? You're gonna find out at the next level, there will be a lot of people that will try to kick you in the balls. And a lot of guys I think, they lose their passion.

"They lose their interest in the journey of a long season. Don't ever forget this," he added.

(from 2:20 mark onwards)

Despite the uncertainty, Will Howard is confident in his ability to make a name for himself in the league. What remains to be seen is which team decides to acquire the Ohio State quarterback during the draft from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay.

