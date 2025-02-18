“That’s a good profit”: Deion Sanders Jr. discloses his winning amount after gambling at a casino in Vegas

Deion Sanders Jr. is in Las Vegas right now, and it looks like he's having some great luck at the casinos. Sanders Jr. uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel, "Well Off Media," on Tuesday in which he documents a Vegas trip with himself and his brother Shedeur Sanders.

At one point in the video, Sanders can be seen speaking with one of his friends whom he is filming while behind the camera. Sanders Jr. is asked him to reveal how much money he recently won at the casino, to which he answered, $20,000.

Sanders' friend casually commented, "That's a good profit." You can check it out here below in the video at the 2:02 mark.

Deion Sanders Jr. helps prepare brothers ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Sanders family has quite the next few months ahead of them. With two members of the Sanders family preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, these next few weeks before the festivities will be busy ones for the group. Shedeur Sanders is the top-ranked quarterback on many draft analysts' boards.

Right next to the Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward, many believe Sanders could be the first quarterback taken off the board on draft night this April.

Sanders could be selected as early as first overall by the Tennessee Titans, who are certainly in need of a quarterback and could very well take a chance on Sanders with their coveted selection.

Other teams such as the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and even the Las Vegas Raiders are also very likely landing spots for the signal caller. Shedeur isn't the only Sanders brother who is ready for the draft. His Colorado teammate on the defensive side of the ball, Shiloh, has also decided to take his talents to the NFL.

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

While Shiloh isn't as highly ranked prospect as his brother, many believe that an NFL team could take a chance on the defensive back. In the end, Shiloh could potentially find himself on the same team as Shedeur, should a franchise opt to keep the duo together.

Initially, at the beginning of the NFL offseason, there was speculation that Coach Prime could follow his sons into the NFL, taking up one of the vacant head coaching positions in the league. However, those rumors were quickly shut down as Sanders prepares to retain his position in Colorado.

The 2025 NFL Draft will go down at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

