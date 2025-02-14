"That's what the greatest fullfilment i have": When Urban Meyer revealed why winning was always a burning desire 

Urban Meyer has been associated with winning for most of his coaching career. He won three National championships (one with the Ohio State Buckeyes and two with the Florida Gators) and was involved in many other competitive teams contending for championships.

While he was coach of the Buckeyes, Meyer was interviewed by "The School of Greatness." During his interview, he was asked about the importance of having a winning mindset and the benefits of a desire to win.

Meyer replied with the following:

"The euphoria of winning isn’t saying, ‘I won.’ The euphoria of winning is to hug your teammate and say, ‘We have found a way to accomplish something... That's the greatest fulfilment I have." (21:50)

According to Meyer, the joy of winning does not come from the act itself or calling yourself a winner. Instead, the joy comes from sharing the experience with the people who helped you achieve it—a mindset prevalent in team sports like football.

While some positions are more noteworthy and receive more attention than others, every member of the team is needed. Whether they are quarterbacks, offensive linemen, punters or cornerbacks, they all share the same goal and work together to achieve it.

If a team does win, every member of the team has likely contributed to that victory. As Meyer said, the team's collective achievement is more important and a better example of character building than solely saying, "we won."

Urban Meyer gives his prediction for the "Dark Horse" of the 2025 season

Urban Meyer has made his prediction for the "dark horse" to win the National Championship next season. On Thursday's edition of "The Triple Option" podcast, he put his full backing behind Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

" So if that kid grows as a quarterback … I know he wasn't playing great teams, but just his physical ability, his size, speed, athleticism, [the way] the ball comes out, I saw him as a high first-round draft pick. Now, it remains to be seen, but I'll pick Tennessee."

In his freshman year, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the Volunteers to a College Football Playoff spot, where they lost to Ohio State in the first round.

If this is what Iamaleava can do in his freshman season, with years of development to come, it may not be a surprise if he brings a national title back to Rocky Top.

