"That s*** is not happening": NFL bound Travis Hunter draws huge prediction from former pro football star

Former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones dismissed the idea that teams will prioritize a quarterback, insisting that the Tennessee Titans will take Travis Hunter first overall. The Heisman-winning Colorado standout excels as a wide receiver and defensive back, and Jones believes his versatility makes him the best choice.

“He will be the No. 1 pick,” Jones said on Sunday, via TMZ Sports.

While some analysts predict Tennessee will draft Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, Jones sees no scenario where the Buffaloes star is not the top selection. He also envisions Hunter starting as a cornerback but warns against overuse.

“There’s no way he can play 170 snaps in the NFL, week in and week out, and practice three days a week," Jones said. "That s*** is not happening.”

Jones hopes Hunter’s NFL team will let him showcase his skills on both sides of the ball.

Warren Sapp didn’t hold back when discussing Travis Hunter

Warren Sapp didn’t hold back when he discussed two of college football’s brightest stars: Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Appearing on "FootballVille" on Sunday, he compared Hunter to legends like Jerry Rice, Randy Moss and Ray Lewis, marveling at his ability to dominate on both ends without tiring. One moment stood out: Hunter ran a deep route on offense, then immediately locked down a receiver on defense — grinning the whole time.

Sapp called him a "unicorn," insisting Hunter’s rare skillset makes him more than just a position player as he heads toward the NFL draft.

“That's a bad boy that's a bad boy I called him the Unicorn,” Sapp said (25:17). “I had never seen anything like it.”

Regarding Sanders, Sapp ripped into NFL analysts who questioned his potential, singling out Todd McShay for likening him to Jaxson Dart.

“Man, turn in your damn scouting report. Stop the bull****,” Sapp said. “Whatever you talking about, make it make sense to yourself before you come in front of the world with that s***.”

Sapp pointed to Sanders' 70% completion rate behind a struggling offensive line as proof of his elite decision-making. While Sanders isn’t a dual-threat quarterback, Sapp emphasized his pocket awareness and ability to handle pressure.

Hunter, Sanders, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. will have a prime opportunity to boost their draft stocks at the NFL Combine.

