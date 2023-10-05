“That’s all I’m thinking about”: Marvin Harrison Jr. reveals his winning mentality amid ongoing concerns about NFL future

Marvin Harrison Jr. is facing some concerns regarding his present as well as the future. The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver is touted to be one of the top prospects in future NFL drafts. But his pursuit has recently hit an injury snag.

Harrison Jr. might be injured right now with the NFL window seemingly closing, however, that doesn't deter him at all. He revealed his winning mentality amid the ongoing concerns.

What is the top priority in the mind of Marvin Harrison Jr at the moment? He revealed the one thing that is keeping him focused as he navigates the 2023 college football season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is laser-focused on Ohio State

As talk of Marvin Harrison Jr.'s future intensifies, the Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver is thinking nothing of that. He is focused solely on the job at hand, winning with the Buckeyes. Harrison Jr. revealed his winning mentality while talking days before the week 6 clash with Maryland. When asked about the concerns about his NFL future amid an ankle injury, he said that thought never crossed his mind.

"That never crossed my mind at all. Go out there and help my team win, that's all I'm thinking about," the star receiver said.

Marvin Harrison Jr. sprained his ankle in a victory against Notre Dame in week 4. This was concerning as he played a lot of the 2022 season with a similar problem. That could be bad news for his NFL draft stock but for now, all focus on the Maryland game.

The Buckeyes refreshed after bye week

The Buckeyes overcame Notre Dame in week 4 to extend their perfect start to the 2023 season. The team is now unbeaten in four straight games. The bye week came at the right time for them to take a break and fill up their tanks for the race ahead.

Marvin Harrison Jr. might not have to miss a game due to his ankle injury sustained in week 4. A bye week might have just given the WR the time to heal. And if true, that would be music to the ears of the Buckeyes fans.

The Maryland Terrapins are also coming into the game unbeaten so Ohio State cannot take the game lightly. Will Harrison Jr. be available for the clash? He will be an important piece of the Buckeyes offensive machine this season if he can stay healthy.