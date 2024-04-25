Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell shared his motivation for his football dreams ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Mitchell, who is considered to be a late first-round pick, reveals his daughter as the main motivation for his football dreams.

"She was the main factor in everything," Mitchell said. "That’s my world, that’s my heart. That’s who I wake up and do it for. I knew that I had to come home and I had to get that time back that I wasn’t able to get with my daughter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Life that I want her to have includes her spending time with her father out of everything that was the main thing that I wanted to gain from moving to Texas. The best opportunity was here in Austin the best coach was here in Austin best family-based system was here in Austin."

"Once I came here I felt home and I knew that I could bring my daughter here anytime that was pretty much all the reassurance I needed to," he added. "That’s what I wake up and do it for. That’s the whole reason why I wanna be a better man a better person. I want her to have the best life that she can possibly have."

It was a great video showing off the key reason for Mitchell and him pursuing their NFL dreams, which will come to fruition at the NFL Draft.

Adonai Mitchell's draft projection

Adonai Mitchell is considered a late first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The current odds have Mitchell at -450 to be drafted in the first round, which implies an 81.8% chance of it happening.

In NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's latest NFL mock draft, Mitchell is going 32nd overall, which is the final pick of the first round for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has Mitchell ranked as his 36th-best prospect and eighth-best wide receiver ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

At Texas last season, Mitchell had 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. It was his lone season with the Longhorns after he transferred to the program after two years at Georgia, where he had a limited role.