"That’s insane"; "Unbelievable": Fans dumbfounded by Big 12 school's massive football facility

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been like a dark horse in the Big 12 conference. In their third campaign under head coach Joey McGuire, the Red Raiders finished with an 8-5 campaign and a Liberty Bowl loss during the 2024 season. However, it was also the year when they completed building their massive new football facility.

Last year, the Texas Tech Red Raiders completed the construction of the Dustin R. Womble Football Center and the South End Zone building of their stadium. This multi-million dollar project helped the program boast one of the most advanced football facilities in the country.

On Wednesday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders shared a video on social media showing off their new football facility and South End Zone building. It is regarded as the largest contiguous football facility in the country.

The video showcased the various amenities that became a part of this multi-million project. This included the new trophy room, locker room, entertainment space, training areas, and recovery facilities. The gym also boasted areas for players to record podcasts and music in their in-built recording studio.

"Welcome inside the best facility in college football. This is the Dustin R. Womble Football Center and South End Zone Building. The largest contiguous football facility in this country," the caption read.

Fans took to the comment section to share their awe and amazement of Texas Tech's state-of-the-art football facility.

"That's insane. Needs to translate into some Big 12 (trophies). Wreck'em," one fan said.

"Unbelievable," another fan commented.

"Raising the bar for sure," this fan stated.

"Wow, this is amazing. I don't know what many NFL or college facilities look like, but I'm guessing they don't look like this," another fan said.

"I have been lucky to have toured the old and the new facilities. Let me just say that this facility will shame all others in the nation. Major upgrade," this fan wrote.

"Tip of the cap. Looks like, very nice," one fan commented.

Texas Tech received a donation for new facilities from former quarterback Patrick Mahomes

One of the biggest stars to play for the Red Raiders was 3x Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. He spent three seasons with them before being drafted 10th overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Chiefs.

Last year in August, it was reported that Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany made a $5 million donation for the $242 million Dustin R. Womble Football Center and South End Zone projects. They honored the quarterback's contribution by adding his name to the walkthrough area of the Womble Football Center.

Head coach Joey McGuire expressed his gratitude to Mahomes and his wife for the generous donation and their constant support for the program.

"Since my hiring here at Texas Tech, it's been evident to me just how much Patrick truly loves this university and football program, and this gift further emphasizes that," McGuire said. "On behalf of our entire program, we can't thank Patrick and Brittany enough for the impact they are making in our student-athletes and future of Texas Tech football."

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have yet to win a conference title or a national since joining the Big 12. With a new facility in place, It will be interesting to see how the team performs this upcoming season after another mediocre campaign.

