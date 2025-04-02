"That's not a knock against Quinn": Steve Sarkisian discusses Arch Manning's unique leadership skills

Arch Manning will take over as the starting quarterback for Texas in the 2025 college football season. The former five-star recruit has played as a backup for the past two seasons. However, with Quinn Ewers heading to the NFL, Manning now steps into the spotlight in Austin.

Appearing on a recent episode of the "Clean Pocket" podcast, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian described Manning’s leadership qualities. He noted that the quarterback commands the respect of his teammates, creating a strong team dynamic.

"The guy’s got a charismatic [way of leading],” Sarkisian said (Timestamp 16:08). “You can feel it. There's definitely it – and that's not a knock against Quinn. Everybody leads differently, but he's got something about him that guys gravitate to."

“And that's always a great thing to have as a quarterback. Because it's like a coach, I can know all the stuff I want to know and I can lead, but you want the players to want to play for you, not in spite of you or despite you."

Sarkisian added:

“You want those guys to want to play even better because of who you are, not like, ‘I'll do it cause I need to do it for me.’ They want to do it. And I think Arch has that about him.”

Steve Sarkisian appreciates Arch Manning's loyalty

When Arch Manning committed to Texas, the expectation was that he would take over as the starting quarterback the following season. However, Quinn Ewers returned for his senior year, keeping Manning in a backup role for another year.

Manning reportedly had offers to leave the Longhorns via the transfer portal but chose to stay with the program. Sarkisian commended his loyalty during the "Clean Pocket" podcast.

“I'm excited for him,” Sarkisian said (Timestamp 17:05). “He's been patient. How many people have come after him from other schools to get him to transfer? And he's stayed the course, stayed true to his word, so we're pumped about him.”

There is significant hype surrounding Manning as he enters his first season as a starter. He is currently the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy, and his presence has also made Texas the frontrunner for the College Football Playoff national championship.

