  • "That’s like no money at all": CFB fans react as Texas Tech 5-star commit LaDamion Guyton expected to make $900,000 in the upcoming season

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 08, 2025 19:10 GMT
Syndication: Savannah Morning News - Source: Imagn
Five-star Texas Tech linebacker recruit LaDamion Guyton is expected to make $900,000 in his upcoming freshman season.

This comes via a report from Pete Nakos of On3. Check it out below.

A lot of fans in the comments seem to believe that Guyton is taking a pay cut and could've made even more money at a different program. Check out some of their reactions here."That’s like no money at all," one fan said.

"He took a pay cut," another fan commented.
"That's it? Isn't he like the number 1 or number 2 prospect in the 2027 class isn't the 2026 5 star offensive lineman making more then that?" said another fan.
The comments didn't stop there. Check out a few more here.

"Tech in 2 years is going to have two players getting paid like 1/6th of their rev share," commented one fan.
"You take life changing money if you or your family need it never know what could happen - Kirby don’t understand that cause he’s a millionaire," said another player.
"Damn that’s like no money at all. I was expecting way more to go to Texas tech," a fan said.

LaDamion Guyton ready to start his career with the Red Raiders

Syndication: Savannah Morning News - Source: Imagn
Guyton is a highly touted prospect out of Savannah, Georgia. He's currently the No. 1-ranked prospect of the 2027 recruiting class according to Rivals. ESPN has him ranked as its No. 5 overall prospect of the class, and the No. 2-ranked defender of its ESPN Junior 300.

Speaking to ESPN after making his commitment to Texas Tech, Guyton explained why he chose to commit to the program and boasted about his excitement to get started with the Red Raiders.

"They do a very good job of making you feel like you're one of their players already when you're in the building," Guyton said. "It's a feeling that draws you in. They have things going in the right direction, and it's exciting knowing I'm going to be part of that someday."
Guyton cannot officially sign with any college program for another 16 months. However, his commitment to the program marks a big win for head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard. It's one of the biggest commitments to be made across the college football landscape.

In the meantime, the Red Raiders gear up to open their 2025 campaign against the Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions on August 30.

