“That's a little far-fetched”: Kalen DeBoer weighs in on rumors about Alabama players leaving if Jalen Milroe returned

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer does not believe a recent anonymous claim suggesting the Crimson Tide would have had a mass exodus of skilled players if Jalen Milroe decided to return for another season rather than enter the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

The comment, reportedly from an AFC coordinator and published by NFL.com on April 22, read:

“We heard out of Alabama all the skill (players) would’ve transferred if he came back.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DeBoer addressed the rumor with skepticism.

“I think I’ve heard that same quote, and I think the word ‘all’ was used, so whenever absolutes are used like that, I kind of question it right there,” DeBoer said on Monday, via Sports Radio 93.3. “The words ‘never’ and ‘always’ and ‘all’ — I think that’s a little far-fetched. I don’t think we would have lost all of our receivers for anything.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alabama lost six scholarship wide receivers to the transfer portal, even after Milroe chose to go pro. However, the team still kept its top two receivers, Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, along with other young talents. Alabama also added three new receivers, including Isaiah Horton from Miami.

Where does Jalen Milroe fit in with the Seattle Seahawks?

Jalen Milroe was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 92 on Friday. He isn’t expected to immediately challenge Sam Darold for the starting quarterback spot, and even if he doesn’t become the backup quarterback over Drew Lock, the team plans to use him in certain plays and take advantage of his running skills.

Ad

"He's a unique, special athlete, special young man," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on Saturday, via ESPN. "We're going to develop him as a quarterback. But with that, he can add something special as we go."

During his two years as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Milroe led the team to a 21-6 record. He rushed for 1,765 yards, ranking fourth among all FBS quarterbacks. His 20 rushing touchdowns in 2024 set a Crimson Tide record for a quarterback, along with 726 yards. He finished with 32 rushing touchdowns over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In his final season, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was drafted in the third round by Seattle and became the fourth quarterback taken in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More