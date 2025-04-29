“That's a little far-fetched”: Kalen DeBoer weighs in on rumors about Alabama players leaving if Jalen Milroe returned

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer does not believe a recent anonymous claim suggesting the Crimson Tide would have had a mass exodus of skilled players if Jalen Milroe decided to return for another season rather than enter the 2025 NFL draft.
The comment, reportedly from an AFC coordinator and published by NFL.com on April 22, read:
“We heard out of Alabama all the skill (players) would’ve transferred if he came back.”
DeBoer addressed the rumor with skepticism.
“I think I’ve heard that same quote, and I think the word ‘all’ was used, so whenever absolutes are used like that, I kind of question it right there,” DeBoer said on Monday, via Sports Radio 93.3. “The words ‘never’ and ‘always’ and ‘all’ — I think that’s a little far-fetched. I don’t think we would have lost all of our receivers for anything.”
Alabama lost six scholarship wide receivers to the transfer portal, even after Milroe chose to go pro. However, the team still kept its top two receivers, Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, along with other young talents. Alabama also added three new receivers, including Isaiah Horton from Miami.
Where does Jalen Milroe fit in with the Seattle Seahawks?
Jalen Milroe was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 92 on Friday. He isn’t expected to immediately challenge Sam Darold for the starting quarterback spot, and even if he doesn’t become the backup quarterback over Drew Lock, the team plans to use him in certain plays and take advantage of his running skills.
"He's a unique, special athlete, special young man," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on Saturday, via ESPN. "We're going to develop him as a quarterback. But with that, he can add something special as we go."
During his two years as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Milroe led the team to a 21-6 record. He rushed for 1,765 yards, ranking fourth among all FBS quarterbacks. His 20 rushing touchdowns in 2024 set a Crimson Tide record for a quarterback, along with 726 yards. He finished with 32 rushing touchdowns over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
In his final season, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was drafted in the third round by Seattle and became the fourth quarterback taken in the draft.
