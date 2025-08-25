  • home icon
  "That's a lot of disrespect for Alabama": CFB fans stunned over betting odds for Kalen DeBoer's team's season opener vs. FSU

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 25, 2025
Alabama at Florida State is one of the top games this week, with the odds already out in favor of Kalen DeBoer’s team. Per BetMGM, the Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites to win the matchup at Tallahassee on Saturday.

Florida State is coming from a depressing 2-10 campaign in 2024. On the other hand, second-year coach DeBoer is looking to consolidate his tenure at Tuscaloosa after taking over from the celebrated Nick Saban last year. College football fans have been sharing their reactions to the odds, especially on X.

JoseBarracas wrote:

“That’s a lot of disrespect for Bama.”
J-KWON Schumacher 3rd also wrote:

“Mike Norvell will be fired by halftime.”
Everything CF commented:

“I think this game is gonna be more competitive than what the experts predicting.”

Todd Jentink also commented:

“No. This game will be like the Orange Bowl between Georgia and FSU. It will be close the first quarter and a half, then Alabama will settle down and in then proceed to beat the sh*t out of the Cinnamon Rolls.”
Patti wrote:

“It’s hard to say. I think the spread is based on history. Both teams are basically a total rebuild. May the best team win.”

Vegas-Nole commented:

“This game reminds me of Notre Dame vs FSU. The line is a bit more, but the game will be close in the 4th. Alabama wins late.”
Perhaps Alabama is not the kind of challenge Florida State coach Mike Norvell would have wanted to start a make-or-break season like this. However, the 43-year-old is a proven winner. Also, the stakes are as high for Kalen DeBoer, who will be fighting hard to emerge from the large shadow cast by Saban.

Kalen DeBoer’s expectation ahead of FSU game

Kalen DeBoer’s side will be coming into Saturday’s game ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Poll. This is a sharp contrast to their opponents, who are not ranked. Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide coach is preparing his team to expect anything. He said in a press conference this week:

“There are certainly things that we expect that are different than what we do on offense and defense. Whether it’s the style of quarterback that they have or what they do defensively, as a system, there certainly are some differences so we’ve got to be ready for anything and everything.”

Norvell’s staff has gone through an overhaul with new offensive and defensive coordinators and four new position coaches.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Krutik Jain
