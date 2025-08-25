"That's a lot of disrespect for Alabama": CFB fans stunned over betting odds for Kalen DeBoer's team's season opener vs. FSU

Alabama at Florida State is one of the top games this week, with the odds already out in favor of Kalen DeBoer’s team. Per BetMGM, the Crimson Tide are 13.5-point favorites to win the matchup at Tallahassee on Saturday.Florida State is coming from a depressing 2-10 campaign in 2024. On the other hand, second-year coach DeBoer is looking to consolidate his tenure at Tuscaloosa after taking over from the celebrated Nick Saban last year. College football fans have been sharing their reactions to the odds, especially on X.JoseBarracas wrote:“That’s a lot of disrespect for Bama.”JoseBarráças @CBBINSLINK@On3sports @BetMGM That’s a lot of disrespect for bamaJ-KWON Schumacher 3rd also wrote:“Mike Norvell will be fired by halftime.”J-KWON Schumacher 3rd @J_Kwon_TIPSYLINKMike Norvell will be fired by HalftimeEverything CF commented:“I think this game is gonna be more competitive than what the experts predicting.”Todd Jentink also commented:“No. This game will be like the Orange Bowl between Georgia and FSU. It will be close the first quarter and a half, then Alabama will settle down and in then proceed to beat the sh*t out of the Cinnamon Rolls.”Patti wrote:“It’s hard to say. I think the spread is based on history. Both teams are basically a total rebuild. May the best team win.”Vegas-Nole commented:“This game reminds me of Notre Dame vs FSU. The line is a bit more, but the game will be close in the 4th. Alabama wins late.”Perhaps Alabama is not the kind of challenge Florida State coach Mike Norvell would have wanted to start a make-or-break season like this. However, the 43-year-old is a proven winner. Also, the stakes are as high for Kalen DeBoer, who will be fighting hard to emerge from the large shadow cast by Saban.Kalen DeBoer’s expectation ahead of FSU gameKalen DeBoer’s side will be coming into Saturday’s game ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Poll. This is a sharp contrast to their opponents, who are not ranked. Nevertheless, the Crimson Tide coach is preparing his team to expect anything. He said in a press conference this week:“There are certainly things that we expect that are different than what we do on offense and defense. Whether it’s the style of quarterback that they have or what they do defensively, as a system, there certainly are some differences so we’ve got to be ready for anything and everything.”Norvell’s staff has gone through an overhaul with new offensive and defensive coordinators and four new position coaches.