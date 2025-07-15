  • home icon
  "That's a lot of money to be mediocre": CFB fans dumbfounded by Joey McGuire's $28 million splurge on Texas Tech roster

"That's a lot of money to be mediocre": CFB fans dumbfounded by Joey McGuire's $28 million splurge on Texas Tech roster

By Arnold
Published Jul 15, 2025 19:20 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days (Credits: IMAGN)

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire will begin his fourth year with the program in the 2025 season. On Tuesday, reports from On3 indicated that the Red Raiders' roster is expected to cost over $28 million this season.

When fans caught wind of Texas Tech's relatively expensive roster, they took some digs at McGuire's team.

"That a lot of money to be mediocre," one tweeted.
"28 million American dollars for an Alamo bowl appearance is insane," another added.
"You couldn’t pay me to live in Lubbock," a third commented.

Many others also joined in to mock McGuire and Texas Tech.

"And they still won’t win the big 12," one wrote.
"All that just to miss the playoffs," a user commented.
"All this to still not win their conference," another tweeted.
Notably, Texas Tech is only behind crosstown rival Texas in On3's ranking of the biggest college football spenders this season. Reports indicate that Texas Tech must pay 30% more to recruit players due to the program's location.

CFB analyst believes Joey McGuire's Texas Tech could compete for Big 12 title

Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire (Credits: IMAGN)
Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire (Credits: IMAGN)

Joey McGuire has compiled a 23-16 record across three years at Texas Tech. He hasn't finished higher than fourth in the Big 12 standings, a position he earned in his first year with the team.

However, analyst Joel Klatt believes that the Red Raiders could go on to win the Big 12 title in the upcoming season.

“All right guys, Texas Tech football, I’m highly encouraged with what Joey McGuire has done over the last couple of years,” Klatt said. “I think that this is a team that can absolutely compete for the Big 12 title. It’s going to be tough and this is the problem in this conference in that it’s so balanced.”
Last season, Texas Tech finished with an 8-5 record, which included a loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

A significant portion of Texas Tech's success in the 2025 season depends on quarterback Behren Morton, who recorded 3,335 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and one rushing TD in 12 starts last season.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
