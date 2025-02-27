"That's all you need to see": Michigan DT Mason Graham takes a dig at Ohio State 

Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham took a dig at the Ohio State Buckeyes ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. He wrapped up his junior year with the team last season. On Wednesday, On3's Andy Backstrom shared a video on X(formerly Twitter) of Graham speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The defensive tackle was asked what plays he would show NFL teams from last season to highlight his ability. The former Michigan star responded that it would be his performance against Ohio State on Nov. 30.

"I mean, I feel like just rolling out Ohio State film, you know? That's all you need to see, really," Graham said (0:12 onwards).

Michigan defeated Ohio State in a close 13-10 game for the fourth consecutive win in their rivalry. The Wolverines won after kicker Dominic Zvada scored a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The NFL draft prospect had one of his best performances in the matchup, with seven total tackles (five solo). It was an improvement from the Wolverines' 30-24 win against the Buckeyes on Nov. 25, 2023, where he had two tackles and one sack.

The Michigan defensive standout has a total of 12 tackles (seven solo) and one sack in three games against Ohio State.

Although his comments were a jab towards the Buckeyes, they could intrigue NFL teams, who will examine his performance.

Mason Graham last season with the Michigan Wolverines

On Dec. 14, Graham announced on Instagram that he would enter the 2025 NFL draft instead of returning to the Wolverines for his senior year. He ends his College Football career with 108 total tackles (61 solo), nine sacks, and one forced fumble.

Graham contributed to the team's 8-5 record, which placed them seventh in the Big Ten. He also had 46 total tackles (24 solo), the third-most for the Wolverines last season.

The defensive tackle's last appearance for the program was in the team's win against Ohio State. Graham opted out of Michigan's final game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 because of the draft.

The Wolverines defeated the Crimson Tide 19-13 without him to end their season on a high. Defensive Back Aamir Hall was key to the team's defense in the NFL draft prospect absence, with nine total tackles (four solo), one sack, and one forced fumble.

Graham hopes he has shown enough in his College Football career to prove why an NFL team should select him early in the draft.

