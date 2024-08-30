"That's some NFL type thinking": CFB fans incensed over controversial back uniform penalty against UAPB, Arkansas waves off call

The Arkansas Razorbacks decided to start their 2024 season full throttle. At halftime, the program is up 49-nothing in their season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Sam Pittman's men come with a chip on their shoulder after a losing 4-8 2023 season, which cut short their record of straight winning seasons at two (2021, 2022).

The Hogs rejected a penalty on AR-Pine Bluff at the start of the game. The Golden Lions were penalized by the officials for using black uniforms, which according to them insufficiently contrasted with Arkansas cardinal red. However, Pittman decided to forgo the penalty.

According to some fans, this was something worthy of the No Fun League:

"That's some NFL type thinking"

Others praised the Razorbacks for their relaxed attitude:

"good guy hogs"

Other fans couldn't understand what's the problem with an all-black uniform:

"One team is all black, another team is red and white… this is contrast enough smh"

In general, fans didn't seem to think there was insufficient contrast between the Hogs and the Golden Lions.

"wtf is the problem here? good on arky for declining," one fan wrote.

Someone pointed out what a confident move this was by Arkansas:

Arkansas shows powerful running game in the first half

It's been through the running game that the Hogs have shown their prowess the most.

Utah transfer running back Ja'Quinden Jackson has already run for 101 yards, with two rushing touchdowns touchdowns. Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green has also shown an ability to be a dual-threat quarterback. He has run for 88 yards with two rushing touchdowns, while also throwing 229 yards with two passing touchdowns.

Jackson's and Green's numbers would be considered incredibly good for an entire game; in just half a game, they have to be considered terrific.

Arkansas has had 21 first downs in the game, and it has also shown proficiency in the fourth down with a perfect completion rate of four out of four. Interestingly, the Hogs have lost more yards to penalties than AR-Pine Bluff (43 yards vs. 20).

It looks like through the transfer portal and with the return of Bobby Petrino, the Hogs found what they needed to revamp their offense.

