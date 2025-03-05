"That's how you overachieve": JD PicKell backs Matt Rhule's way of doing things in Nebraska

On3's JD PicKell thinks the Nebraska Cornhuskers' future is in the good hands of Matt Rhule. On Tuesday, the college football analyst shared his approval of the coach punishing his freshman players with a grueling workout for doing TikTok dances in the team's facility.

PicKell believes that Rhule's strictness and coaching mentality are what the team needs to be successful.

"He has the things," PicKell said. "Culture. Toughness. Way of doing things, he calls it the process. Like that's what allowed Michigan to beat Ohio State last year. That's how you overachieve when you have a roster that's only supposed to win four or five games, and you go win eight or nine. Like, that is what makes the difference for you." (3:09 onwards).

PicKell feels the Cornhuskers need to do more work before becoming a top team in the conference. That said, he thinks they have the potential to be great with more resources and Rhule's leadership.

"Matt Rhule is old school, and that's what you wanted when you brought him to Nebraska," PicKell added. "That's what you're getting. All the things that are amplifiers of talent. Like Nebraska, I think they're still working on having a top-tier roster in the Big Ten.

"I happen to believe with the right resources and with Matt Rhule running the show, I think they could eventually be in that threshold." (2:50 onwards).

The Cornhuskers ended the 2024 season with a 7-6 record and were 13th in the Big Ten standings (3-6). On Dec. 28, they played their last game of the year, a 20-15 victory over the Boston College Eagles in the Pinstripe Bowl.

In his third season, Rhule hopes to win more games and potentially compete in the College Football Playoff.

JD PicKell believes Matt Rhule's strict culture will benefit Nebraska's future with incoming freshmen

JD PicKell believes that Matt Rhule is implementing a culture that will benefit the program long term. He noted that the players who had to do the workout would ensure incoming freshmen wouldn't make the same mistake.

"I think that's going to be sustainable for Nebraska because think about it this way when the next freshmen class comes to Nebraska, this freshmen class that had to do this workout that's then going to be sophomores, they're not going to allow that incoming freshmen class to do Tiktoks in the building," PicKell added.

Rhule has five more years left in his deal with the program. Although strict, the culture he is building could see positive results, such as the Cornhuskers becoming contenders for the national title next season.

