"That's all we're playing for": Deion Sanders shuts down haters revealing Colorado's ultimate goal after Shedeur Sanders & Travis Hunter's exit

After an incredible 2024 season that saw the Colorado Buffaloes finish 9-4, significantly better than their 4-8 record a year ago, expectations are still minimal for the Boulder-based team. A major part of the reason is that their cornerstone players, like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter, are now in the NFL.

With both of them gone, the program is in a rebuilding phase. The team is searching for a new starting QB and focusing on developing younger players, all the while bringing in recruits from the transfer portal. However, some critics remain in doubt whether Deion Sanders can keep the team winning.

On Wednesday, Deion Sanders appeared to the public for the first time since April at the Big 12 Media Days in Dallas. He brushed off a question about the health issue that had kept him away, but turned up with his usual charismatic energy.

Speaking at the event, he discussed the standard for the 2025 campaign. Beat reporter Jake Schwanitz relayed his words on X.

“We want to win,” Sanders reportedly said. “We want to win at all costs. We want to be in the [Big 12] championship game. That’s all we’re playing for. We play to win, we don’t play just to compete.”

Deion Sanders’ program’s chances at 2025 CFP

In 2024, few expected much from the Colorado Buffaloes given their showing in the 2023 season. They were only projected to win five or six games, but the team overachieved, ending the season with a 9-4 record.

As the 2025 season approaches, Deion Sanders has full faith that the Buffs can keep that momentum going, but knows there are plenty of challenges ahead.

One big question is who will be the starting quarterback. Colorado is considering between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and highly regarded freshman Julian Lewis.

Defensively, the Buffs have only three returning starters, and the secondary has lost notable players. However, the defensive line will be headlined by Arden Walker and several strong transfers, including Jaheim Oatis, Tavian Coleman and Samuel Okunlola.

BetMGM predicts Colorado will win 6.5 games in 2025, with slightly better odds of going over that number.

