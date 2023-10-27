"That's rat poison": Eli Drinkwitz has savage response to 'young' Nick Saban comparison

Missouri Tigers football coach Eli Drinkwitz has been leading his team to a lot of victories, with a 7-1 (3-1) record and the 16th spot in the AP Poll.

They're just a game behind the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC East Division lead and face off against each other next week. Many have noticed Drinkwitz's incredible leadership and compared him with coaching greats.

A caller on The Paul Finebaum Show, said that Drinkwitz is "a young Nick Saban". When Eli Drinkwitz made an appearance on Thursday, the Tigers coach had a hilarious reaction while pulling off a Nick Saban impression.

"That's rat posion right there. That's what it is. I'm not going to worry about any rat poison. I'm just going to try to create value for myself on a day-to-day basis." H/t Outkick

It's Eli Drinkwitz's fourth season in Missouri, and he has already eclipsed his season-high win total with four games remaining this year. This has been an incredible season for the team, who is ready to try and prove many wrong.

How much higher can Eli Drinkwitz take Missouri Tigers this season?

The Missouri Tigers have a rough end to the season, but if coach Eli Drinkwitz can lead them through it, it will be tough to keep them outside the top 10 in the AP Poll

They wrap up on the road against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, home against the 21st-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, home against the Florida Gators and on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers team has the best chance of knocking off the Georgia Bulldogs in terms of the divisional race, as every other program has at least two conference losses.

The offense has been clicking, as they're 33rd in the nation, scoring 33.9 points per game. A lot of that is on the back of quarterback Brady Cook having a 15:3 touchdown to interception ratio.

The Tigers will likely not make the College Football Playoff this year but have an incredible opportunity to end the season inside the top 10 in the AP Poll. If they do so, it will be an incredible building year as the SEC adds the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners join in 2024.