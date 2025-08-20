  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "That's real classy": Fans lose their mind over South Carolina OC's fake poop tactic to coach LaNorris Sellers

"That's real classy": Fans lose their mind over South Carolina OC's fake poop tactic to coach LaNorris Sellers

By Garima
Modified Aug 20, 2025 20:18 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Shula is taking a unique approach to coaching quarterbacks, including LaNorris Sellers, who talked to reporters about it on Tuesday. Shula, a former Alabama head coach and longtime NFL assistant, keeps his players accountable during film sessions using a method that might be considered unorthodox by many. It involves a fake piece of poop.

Ad

According to Sellers, when a quarterback makes a mistake that shows up on film, Shula tells the player to go to his office and retrieve a “real poop” look-alike sitting on his desk.

“He leaves it in his office,” Sellers said. “He’s like, ‘Go get the dump off my office desk.’ You hand it to him, he just throws it on the table, he’s like, ‘That’s what you just did to me.'”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans on X caught wind of the strategy.

“That's real classy.😵‍💫,” a fan said.
“That’s so funny!” another fan wrote.
“This quite literally the greatest coaching tactic, ever,” one fan commented.

Similar comments continued.

Ad
“Crazyy,” one fan said.
“😂😂,” another fan commented.

LaNorris Sellers has been on the receiving end of the punishment

LaNorris Sellers said he has been one of the more consistent quarterbacks in camp, but he’s still had his run-ins with the poop punishment. Most of his mistakes, he explained, come from not fully carrying out fakes or making mental errors like switching sides on a play call or throwing late across the middle.

Ad
“So it’s kind of like if he says it once, he’s like, ‘Carry out your fake,’” Sellers said. “Now if it comes to like two or three times, it’s like, ‘OK, go get the poop.’"

Backups like Cutter Woods, Air Noland and Jimmy Francis have been on the receiving end a lot more often, as they are still learning the system.

Ad

The infamous tactic only started last year when Mike Shula was on staff but not the offensive coordinator. With more control this season, Shula has made the method his own.

“Last year I think was the first time,” LaNorris Sellers said. “It didn’t really come out last year because he wasn’t really the OC. But this year he’s kind of abused it like it’s his now, so he can do whatever he wants.”

South Carolina will open its 2025 season on August 31 against Virginia Tech at home.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications