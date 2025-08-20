"That's real classy": Fans lose their mind over South Carolina OC's fake poop tactic to coach LaNorris Sellers

South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Shula is taking a unique approach to coaching quarterbacks, including LaNorris Sellers, who talked to reporters about it on Tuesday. Shula, a former Alabama head coach and longtime NFL assistant, keeps his players accountable during film sessions using a method that might be considered unorthodox by many. It involves a fake piece of poop.According to Sellers, when a quarterback makes a mistake that shows up on film, Shula tells the player to go to his office and retrieve a “real poop” look-alike sitting on his desk.“He leaves it in his office,” Sellers said. “He’s like, ‘Go get the dump off my office desk.’ You hand it to him, he just throws it on the table, he’s like, ‘That’s what you just did to me.'”Fans on X caught wind of the strategy.“That's real classy.😵‍💫,” a fan said.“That’s so funny!” another fan wrote.“This quite literally the greatest coaching tactic, ever,” one fan commented.Similar comments continued.“Crazyy,” one fan said.“😂😂,” another fan commented.LaNorris Sellers has been on the receiving end of the punishmentLaNorris Sellers said he has been one of the more consistent quarterbacks in camp, but he’s still had his run-ins with the poop punishment. Most of his mistakes, he explained, come from not fully carrying out fakes or making mental errors like switching sides on a play call or throwing late across the middle.“So it’s kind of like if he says it once, he’s like, ‘Carry out your fake,’” Sellers said. “Now if it comes to like two or three times, it’s like, ‘OK, go get the poop.’&quot;Backups like Cutter Woods, Air Noland and Jimmy Francis have been on the receiving end a lot more often, as they are still learning the system.The infamous tactic only started last year when Mike Shula was on staff but not the offensive coordinator. With more control this season, Shula has made the method his own.“Last year I think was the first time,” LaNorris Sellers said. “It didn’t really come out last year because he wasn’t really the OC. But this year he’s kind of abused it like it’s his now, so he can do whatever he wants.”South Carolina will open its 2025 season on August 31 against Virginia Tech at home.