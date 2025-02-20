“That’s rich coming from Shedeur Sanders”: Former Jets scout takes veiled dig at ex-CU star as he trash talks Cam Ward

Daniel Kelly has been a strong critic of Shedeur Sanders since he arrived in Colorado. The former New York Jets scout has relentlessly taken a hit on the quarterback’s behavior and attitude on the field and took a dig again at Sanders.

In a short video posted online, Cam Ward was seen trash-talking Shedeur Sanders in a private training session as they prepare for the NFL draft. He claimed an honor conferred on Shedeur's record-breaking completion percentage was largely underserved.

Sanders ended his college football career with the best-ever pass completion rate in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision, completing 71.8% of his passes.

"They gave you a completion percentage award when all you did was throw check-downs and bubble screens, that's actually crazy." Ward told Sanders. "...my completion should be 90. I throw the ball downfield, you don't."

"You ran the ball! You had a run game! You had a run game," Sanders screamed as an excuse.

The moment between the two didn’t go well with Daniel Kelly, who took a veiled dig at Sanders on social media, citing a scene in Colorado's game against Texas Tech last season.

“That’s rich coming from Shedeur Sanders whose team was top 25 in screen percentage according to this FOX SPORTS telecast on Nov 9 vs Texas Tech (Audio Included in this clip).”

Daniel Kelly once listed Shedeur Sanders’ behavioral red flags

Daniel meticulously tracked Sanders' misconduct and consistently updated his record during his days in Colorado. This heightened his level of criticism for the quarterback’s on-field behavior. Below are the key red flags he believes NFL teams should take a look at in the race to draft him.

1. Flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct against Nebraska for removing his helmet (2023)

2. Pre-game verbal altercation vs. Colorado State (2023)

3. Got into Colorado State DB #11 Henry Blackburn’s face (after a late hit by Blackburn) and then seen pushing away from a teammate and refs (2023)

4. Poking Colorado State defender in the eyes (2023)

5. Grabbed ASU defender Shamari Simmons' mouthpiece and threw it in the stands after a TD

6. Taunts ASU crowd after the game (2023)

7. Shoved a teammate during the Nebraska game (2024)

8. Walked off the field early against Nebraska and did not shake hands with them after the game (2024)

9. Publicly blaming his offensive line (2024)

10. Refusing to shake hands with Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi after the game and having words with him (audio included)

Despite this, Shedeur Sanders remains a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He's widely projected as a top 3 pick in April, with the New York Giants being his likely destination. There's still a strong chance of him being drafted as the first pick if either the Giants or the Las Vegas Raiders trade up to No. 1.

