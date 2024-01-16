"That’s a snake oil salesman": Ex-Arizona star slams Jedd Fisch for abandoning the Wildcats and securing $54.25M Washington job

Jedd Fisch was Arizona's head coach for three seasons, but after the Wildcats finished 10-3 in 2022, he departed the program to take over the vacant coaching position in Washington.

Paris Shand, a former Arizona Wildcats football player, responded to a tweet claiming that the Wildcats program should have offered him more to keep him.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Nah that’s a snake oil salesman."

Shand transferred out of Arizona after the 2022 season, his third year with the Wildcats. He spent last year at LSU and the defensive end recorded 18 tackles and two sacks.

Jedd Fisch leaves Arizona for Washington

Jedd Fisch agreed to a seven-year contract with an annual average of $7.75 million with the Washington Huskies on Tuesday.

However, after the school announced the hire on social media, athletic director Troy Dannen said Fisch was the front-runner from the get-go:

"We wanted to move quickly but thoroughly, and sought out a coach who would build on our foundation, bring energy to the program, has a track record of success, is an elite recruiter and was someone who young men wanted to play for."

"We found all of those characteristics and more in Jedd Fisch. It became clear through our conversations that he shares our values and our vision for UW Football, and he is the right coach at the right time."

Fisch, meanwhile, says the success of Washington over the last couple of years shows what the program can be. Then, getting the chance to play in the Big Ten next season helped cement his decision.

"The unbelievable success of the Huskies the last two seasons demonstrates what UW is capable of," Fisch said. "And I cannot wait to compete for Big Ten and national championships with tremendous young men and an outstanding coaching staff that we will assemble."

As a head coach, Fisch is 17-22 but did take over a bad Arizona team that went 1-11 in his first season, before going 5-7 and then 10-3 last year.