“That’s a surprise” “Bad decision” - CFB fans left confused over Terrance Brooks’ shocking commitment to Illinois

Fans reacted as the Fighting Illini scooped up Terrance Brooks in what seems to be a major catch for the Big Ten program. Brooks, earlier this year. left the Texas Longhorns, one of the country's top football programs.

He was announced as an addition to Illinois on Mother's Day on Sunday by On3 Sports.

Brooks was rated as a five-star recruit in 2022 and has two years of eligibility left. On Apr. 23 he announced his decision to leave Texas, tweeting:

"I want to thank God, My family, and the Longhorn Nation for everything, at this time, I will be entering into the transfer portal."

Fans seem to be a bit skeptical of his decision to join a program that isn't ranked as one of the top in the nation. One fan wrote on X:

"That’s a surprise."

Another said:

"Bad decision young man"

Others reckon it's a great move for Terrance Brooks, given the history of Illinois developing defensive players into NFL talent:

Someone pointed out this is a great achievement for Illinois recruitment:

"What a pickup for Illinois"

Terrance Brooks numbers with the Texas Longhorns

Over two seasons with Steve Sarkisian's team, Brooks played 23 games and started 19.

He was an undisputed starter last year, playing in 13 of 14 games, recording 20 tackles, three interceptions and six passes defended. That helped him earn an honorable All-Big 12 mention.

Ja'Vion Cole to succeed Brooks at Texas

While the departure of Terrance Brooks hurt the Longhorns' defensive posture, they quickly made up for it with the arrival of Ja'Vion Cole on May 5. Texas beat several schools in the chase to recruit the San Jose State star defensive player, who was considered one of the best defensive backs available.

Like Brooks, Cole has two years of eligibility left. This is his third school, after transferring from Cal Poly to San Jose State. Last season, he had 28 tackles, 100 passes defended, three picks, and a sack for the Spartans. He was an honorable All-Mountain West selection.