"That s**t still pisses him off" - Pat McAfee reveals what angers Nick Saban 541 days after Alabama retirement

It has been 541 days since Nick Saban retired from coaching. However, the former Alabama coach's (now a part of the College GameDay panel) influence over the sport is still being felt today.

On Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee revealed something that angered Saban:

"If these people are winning more than anybody else, they have got to be cheating (from 1:52). We saw Saban's reaction whenever he was accused of it. That s**t still pisses him off."

Nobody likes to be accused of cheating. However, as McAfee pointed out, those who are incredibly successful are often accused of cheating by their rivals, as a way to either weaken them or demerit their achievements.

During his 17-season stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Saban was the dominant coach in college football. He would go on to win six national championships with the Crimson Tide and help boost the careers of many players, a good number of whom became stars in the NFL. This level of domination (and for such a long period) led many to think that something was going on in the program that violated the rules.

One person who publicly accused Saban of cheating in the past is comedian Shane Gillis, during an episode of College GameDay last year. In response to this accusation, Saban said:

“I do believe in integrity. I always tried to run the program that way, so players had a better chance to be successful in life. We made more money in the NFL than any other school, 61 players in the league. That was how we cheated. We developed players.”

Having a large and successful program that consistently produces top players and has the best coaching staff gives a sporting advantage over its rivals, which seems to be the case with Alabama.

Will LSU put sponsors on their jerseys?

Previously, one of the main accusations of cheating placed on a team was that they were paying their players.

However, from July 1, that's something teams are allowed to do. This will likely cost teams a lot of money, and some programs have been thinking of ways to offset the losses made by paying their players.

The LSU Tigers have come up with a controversial idea: they plan to sell to potential advertisers a patch on the team's jersey. It would mean that, if approved by the NCAA, we would see sponsors on the jersey, akin to soccer. On this proposal, Deputy LSU AD Keli Zinn said:

"We don’t want to have this as some crazy, NASCAR-like situation.”

It suggests that any sponsor on the jersey won't dominate the space. However, for many, it will be another step in the wrong direction for college football.

