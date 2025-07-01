"That's a tough trip for the Irish": Urban Meyer drops candid take on Miami vs Notre Dame season opener with Carson Beck as QB1

Urban Meyer thinks that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish may struggle against the Miami Hurricanes on Aug. 31 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. On Wednesday's episode of "The Triple Option," Meyer believes the Hurricanes will be at an advantage playing at home.

"They have all their first five games are in the state of Florida," Meyer said (Timestamp: 3:08). "You might have said that already, Rob(Stone), and that's deep south. You're in Miami. So, Notre Dame, that's a tough trip for the Irish. "I was at Notre Dame for many years."

Meyer's co-host, Mark Ingram, noted that the weather is likely to be hot during the game, which could impact the Fighting Irish's performance. The former Ohio State Buckeyes coach suggested that Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman could try to prepare his team by having them train in an indoor facility at 95 degrees.

The last time both faced each other was on Nov. 11, 2017. The Hurricanes achieved a dominant 41-8 win led by quarterback Malik Rosier. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal will depend on starting quarterback Carson Beck to play well for the team to be victorious in their season opener. Beck transferred to the Hurricanes on Jan. 10 after four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. Last season, he struggled with Georgia with 290 completions for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns.

His senior year was a setback in his college football career, as he ranked third in the nation in passing yards, completing 302 passes for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Beck hopes to lead the Hurricanes to a national championship win and increase his odds of being an early pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Mark Ingram highlights the issue Carson Beck may face with the Miami Hurricanes

Mark Ingram pointed out that Carson Beck was once considered a first pick in the 2025 NFL draft before last season. The retired NFL running back still believes in Beck's potential, but the quarterback needs to prove himself in his final year in college football.

Ingram also pointed out an important issue that may hurt Beck's chances of having success with the Hurricanes.

"He doesn't have the same weapons that he had at Georgia," Ingram said (Timestamp: 5:20). "So, I don't know."

The Hurricanes have lost several key wide receivers who signed with NFL teams, including Xavier Restrepo. Isaiah Horton also decided to transfer out to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide for his junior year.

Beck will have to develop chemistry and rely on wide receivers to have a good season in 2025.

