"That’s a trash throw," "Co-Heisman or bust": CFB fans question QB-WR chemistry as Alabama's Ty Simpson & Ryan Williams struggle during practice

Alabama is still searching for its starting quarterback as the competition to replace Jalen Milroe continues into fall camp. With the 2025 season opener against Florida State scheduled for Aug. 30, Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are all still battling for the job. Simpson is seen as the favorite, but Coach Kalen DeBoer has yet to name a starter officially.As practice continues, a clip has raised concerns among fans about the chemistry between Simpson and wide receiver Ryan Williams. In the video, uploaded on X on Tuesday, Simpson throws a pass that forces Williams to slow down and stop to make the catch.“WR should never have to stop. Elite QBs hit WR in stride,” a fan commented.“That’s a trash throw,” a fan wrote.“Co-Heisman or bust,” one fan said.While some fans said that the play could have just been a situational drill, maybe a fake screen against a Cover 2 zone, many still felt that Williams shouldn't have had to stop.“My god that was bad,” one wrote.“Was the goal to throw it a mile behind him and stop his momentum?” a fan said.“Damn! Williams had to stop running completely to catch that! Bama is done for 😭 another 4 loss season incoming,” a fan commented.Ryan Williams had an outstanding 2024 season. He led Alabama with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, ranking second in the Southeastern Conference for touchdown receptions by a freshman. He also contributed on the ground and in the return game.Meanwhile, Simpson hasn’t seen much playing time. He only appeared in late-game situations last season, completing 25 passes for 167 yards. However, according to Kalen DeBoer, he has demonstrated the most promise among the three QBs during spring and summer.Alabama wideout on the quarterback competitionRyan Williams is joined by Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton in Alabama’s wide receiver room. Bernard, who’s also waiting to see who will be throwing him passes in 2025, discussed the ongoing quarterback competition on Monday.“I think all three of them have stepped up in a big way,” Bernard told the media. “It’s never easy going from one coordinator to another, learning new playbooks, and learning new schemes.&quot;I’m just very happy that those guys are able to compete but also have that brotherhood to make each other better. I just see each and every one of them growing into their own shells and having confidence in what they do. It’s showing on the field.”Although Alabama's starting quarterback hasn’t been named yet, the competition could be valuable for the receivers. Each QB has a different style, which gives the WRs more opportunities to adapt to various challenges.