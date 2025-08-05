  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "That’s a trash throw," "Co-Heisman or bust": CFB fans question QB-WR chemistry as Alabama's Ty Simpson & Ryan Williams struggle during practice

"That’s a trash throw," "Co-Heisman or bust": CFB fans question QB-WR chemistry as Alabama's Ty Simpson & Ryan Williams struggle during practice

By Garima
Published Aug 05, 2025 19:12 GMT
Ty Simpson (L) Ryan Williams (R) (Image credit: IMAGN)
Ty Simpson (L) Ryan Williams (R) (Image credit: IMAGN)

Alabama is still searching for its starting quarterback as the competition to replace Jalen Milroe continues into fall camp. With the 2025 season opener against Florida State scheduled for Aug. 30, Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are all still battling for the job. Simpson is seen as the favorite, but Coach Kalen DeBoer has yet to name a starter officially.

Ad

As practice continues, a clip has raised concerns among fans about the chemistry between Simpson and wide receiver Ryan Williams. In the video, uploaded on X on Tuesday, Simpson throws a pass that forces Williams to slow down and stop to make the catch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“WR should never have to stop. Elite QBs hit WR in stride,” a fan commented.
“That’s a trash throw,” a fan wrote.
“Co-Heisman or bust,” one fan said.

While some fans said that the play could have just been a situational drill, maybe a fake screen against a Cover 2 zone, many still felt that Williams shouldn't have had to stop.

“My god that was bad,” one wrote.
Ad
“Was the goal to throw it a mile behind him and stop his momentum?” a fan said.
“Damn! Williams had to stop running completely to catch that! Bama is done for 😭 another 4 loss season incoming,” a fan commented.

Ryan Williams had an outstanding 2024 season. He led Alabama with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, ranking second in the Southeastern Conference for touchdown receptions by a freshman. He also contributed on the ground and in the return game.

Ad

Meanwhile, Simpson hasn’t seen much playing time. He only appeared in late-game situations last season, completing 25 passes for 167 yards. However, according to Kalen DeBoer, he has demonstrated the most promise among the three QBs during spring and summer.

Alabama wideout on the quarterback competition

Ryan Williams is joined by Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton in Alabama’s wide receiver room. Bernard, who’s also waiting to see who will be throwing him passes in 2025, discussed the ongoing quarterback competition on Monday.

Ad
“I think all three of them have stepped up in a big way,” Bernard told the media. “It’s never easy going from one coordinator to another, learning new playbooks, and learning new schemes.
"I’m just very happy that those guys are able to compete but also have that brotherhood to make each other better. I just see each and every one of them growing into their own shells and having confidence in what they do. It’s showing on the field.”

Although Alabama's starting quarterback hasn’t been named yet, the competition could be valuable for the receivers. Each QB has a different style, which gives the WRs more opportunities to adapt to various challenges.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications