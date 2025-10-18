"That's my wife's job": Kirby Smart takes dig at Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss HC pokes fun of Georgia HC's weight

Lane Kiffin’s No. 5 Ole Miss is set to face Kirby Smart’s No. 9 Georgia at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Just a day before the Top-10 SEC game, Smart gave a blunt response to Kiffin's jab about his body.“You know how these big games are, they're a dime a dozen, Lane has been texting me all week,&quot; Smart said on the “Pat McAfee show” on Friday. &quot;I had to put him on mute, I had to put him on mute. I think he's worried about my figure, you know. That's my wife's job.“I'm all about self-depreciation. I'm good with it. I told him my son got all upset when he said that. Lane texted me saying he was just cutting up, but I said, ‘no you’re telling the truth, but sometimes the truth hurts.’”The exchange came following Kiffin’s comment on Monday when he was asked who burns more calories on game day between the two coaches.&quot;I don’t know, that’s a good question,&quot; Kiffin answered. &quot;I walked by the TV and saw his press conference today, so I don’t think he’s burning too many calories.&quot;Saturday’s game marks the 48th all-time meeting between Georgia and Ole Miss, with the Bulldogs leading the series 33-13-1. However, the Rebels claimed a 28-10 win in their last encounter during the 2024 season, which was played in Oxford, Mississippi.Nick Saban reflects on Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin’s relationship during Alabama daysKirby Smart served 15 years under former Alabama coach Nick Saban, and Lane Kiffin also spent three years rehabbing his coaching career with the Crimson Tide.During a live appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” from the Georgia campus on Friday, Saban shared a humorous story about the pair as he recalled how the two used to sit together during meetings.“They did sit next to each other,” Saban said. “Lane was like a first-grader who could not not talk during class, and Kirby was always sitting there saying, ‘I’d never talk in class.’ You know? That’s how different they were.However, Saban confirmed that Smart and Kiffin were “really good friends” and they liked each other's company.“I know they text each other a lot and kid each other a lot about a lot of things right now, and have a tremendous amount of respect for each other as well in terms of what kind of coaches they are and the challenge it is to play each other.”As both prepare to face off this weekend, Georgia will enter the game 5-1 after a 20-10 win over Auburn. Meanwhile, Kiffin’s Ole Miss remains undefeated at 6-0 following a narrow 24-21 win over Washington State.